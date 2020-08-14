New York, NY , Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Skye Verbs” just released her brand new ep “In My Bag & My Feelings” on 07/31 and is following up with a visual for it by releasing a music video showcasing one of the songs called “The Depth”. Aces Nation is the record label and management team behind her led by Founder & CEO Mario “King” Lyte and COO/CCO Katty Villapando.



To watch the video visit: Video Link: https://skye-verbs.lnk.to/TheDepthVideo

In a media interview she stated

“ The meaning behind the video is to highlight real, honest, and pure moments of joy and love. The unedited, unplanned moments. Showing up as your authentic self. Being upfront and honest about your intentions, wants and needs and letting the rest flow into place.”

Skye Verbs just completed and released her new EP “In My Bag & My Feelings”. It embodies the idea to constantly dig deeper. Whether that’s in your mental, your wants, needs, emotions, finances , relationship with yourself or with others. Putting in the time but also taking the time to reflect & be present.

About Skye Verbs

Whether she is leaving her heart on stage during her reoccurring acoustic sets at the Soulview Sessions in Stamford, CT where she grew up, in the studio with Ashby, Guap, Sam and Diny producing another record, or mentoring young adults on mental health and financial literacy, multi-faceted Soul R&B singer, songwriter and poet Skye Verbs can be found pouring love into this world any day of the week. Like being wrapped in a blanket on your favorite couch drinking a hot cup of coffee on a crisp fall morning, Skye brings the same warmth to her listeners. Through her raw and transparent lyricism, Skye Verbs doesn’t just hit notes; Skye moves the soul with truths that make any listener look in the mirror and find their inner hero.

Skye Verbs worked as an independent artist until signing with record label Aces Nation in late 2015. Aces Nation is a full service independent record label that houses an agency and artist management arm. Shortly after signing, Skye released her debut EP Soul Food Eye Candy which landed her at #73 on the iTunes US R&B chart, #1 on the iTunes R&B chart in Taiwan, and #16 on the iTunes main chart in Taiwan. Soul Food Eye Candy is more than an EP title for Skye, rather a pillar of her artistry: It is a means by which she chooses to build her career, spread her message and live her life – with purpose and substance.

Record label: Aces Nation

Genre: R&B/Soul

Albums: Soul Food Eye Candy, In My Bag & My Feelings

Skye Verbs Official Hashtag: #missverbs

Find her on Google

Skyeverbs on Instagram

mgmt: @kinglyte

Publicist:@QamarZamanOfficial

