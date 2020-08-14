Santa Monica, California, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of ACT Virtual, a four-month online event series covering innovations in advanced vehicle technology and clean fueling infrastructure for fleet operators, announced new learning and networking opportunities. In addition to virtual event sessions, such as keynotes executive panels and breakout sessions, ACT Virtual offers new learning and networking formats for attendees, speakers, and sponsors to interact through product demonstrations, press conferences, roundtable discussions, and more. ACT Virtual is providing a solution for fleet managers and other industry stakeholders who are looking to have access to real-time information that can help inform future investment decisions.

“While the global economy is experiencing a slowdown, the transportation and logistics industry is both busier than ever and under renewed pressure to continue to reduce emissions,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, the clean transportation and energy consulting firm producing the online event series. “Stakeholders across the industry are looking for new ways to stay connected and informed about the latest developments that can impact a fleet’s bottom line. In the absence of traditional tradeshows and in-person meetings, ACT Virtual brings product demonstrations, press conferences, and networking opportunities directly to attendees, wherever they are.”

ACT Virtual attendees will be able to connect with advanced technology and clean fuel suppliers by visiting digital booths to source the latest products and services for future fleet investments throughout the four-month event. Kicking off the event’s first week, between August 18 and August 25, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a series of exclusive technology demonstrations and press conferences, followed by live question and answer opportunities with representatives from industry-leading organizations including Agility Fuel Solutions, Tritium, Lion Electric Co., U.S. Gain, BYD, Black & Veatch, Bosch, Meritor, and Bauer Compressors. Dozens of additional technology demonstrations and press conferences are planned to take place between September and November.

To help build the relationships needed to propel their clean fleet strategy, ACT Virtual attendees can network with speakers and peers directly in intimate, short networking sessions. On August 20, the first set of exclusive roundtable video discussions will be facilitated by industry leaders Mike Roeth, Executive Director, North American Council for Freight Efficiency; Dawn Fenton, Vice President Government Relations & Public Affairs, Volvo Group North America; and Bill Zobel, Executive Director, California Hydrogen Business Council. More roundtable discussions will follow between September and November.

Over 130 industry leaders will present keynotes, speak on executive panels, and lead breakout sessions throughout ACT Virtual, spotlighting the trends, policies, and technologies driving the future of fleet transportation. Volvo Trucks North America president, Peter Voorhoeve, will provide a keynote presentation on Tuesday, August 18, where he will share how one of the world’s largest truck manufacturers is driving global transportation electrification and increasing uptime and safety through connected technologies.

ACT Virtual is supported by the industry’s leading suppliers. Shell New Energies is the presenting sponsor of ACT Virtual, joined by Agility Fuel Solutions, Allison Transmission, Bosch, BYD, ChargePoint, Daimler Trucks North America, Dana Inc., Kenworth, Lion Electric, Meritor, Navistar, Peterbilt, Propane Education & Research Council, Quantum Fuel Systems, Siemens, Southern California Edison, U.S. Gain, and Volvo Trucks North America as series sponsors.

The event is also supported by the California Energy Commission (CEC), California Fuel Cell Partnership, the California Hydrogen Business Council, the Electrification Coalition, North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), NGVAmerica, and the Municipal Equipment Maintenance Association (MEMA).

ACT Virtual will kick off Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by 19 days of programming through November 19. For more information and to register, visit www.act-virtual.com.

About ACT Virtual:

ACT Virtual is a 4-month, education series taking place from August to November 2020 that will spotlight the trends, policies, and technologies driving the future of fleet transportation. ACT Virtual is produced by the organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo—Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.act-virtual.com and www.gladstein.org.

Celeste Griffy GNA 4247444489 celeste.griffy@gladstein.org