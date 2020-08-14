TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today provided an update regarding its patent infringement claims against BioSpyder Technologies, Inc (BioSpyder). On August 13, 2020, BioSpyder filed a lawsuit seeking a declaration that it does not infringe HTG’s U.S. Patent No. 8,741,564 (the ’564 patent). In several previous communications between the companies, HTG had asserted its claims that BioSpyder’s TempO-Seq® gene expression tool infringes the ‘564 patent.



“We believe our patents are strong, and we intend to vigorously enforce them just as any other IP-centric company would do,” said John L. Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “We had previously offered the possibility of arriving at a negotiated settlement that recognizes our patent rights, but BioSpyder was clearly not interested in that approach. We look forward to a fair and speedy resolution of our infringement claims.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

