MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPUS ONE Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “OPUS ONE”) – (TSX Venture Exchange: OOR), announces the grant under the Company’s stock option plan of 4,350,000 stock options to its directors, management team and consultants. The stock options entitle their holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years ending on August 12, 2025 (the “Options”).



The Company’s directors were granted 2,350,000 Options, and two consultants of the Company were granted 2,000,000 Options.

Reminder: Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company would also like to remind its shareholders (the “Shareholders”) that its annual and special general meeting (the “Meeting”) will be held on August 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM, solely by means of remote communication, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the attached Notice of Meeting available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our community, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company is conducting a virtual meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Instead, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online by registering at the following link:

https://ca1se.voxco.com/SE/?st=imZLd8veiGiv9jtTiCtdXlTxBpVdRH6pTJE9wdPg%2Fws%3D.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with access instructions. A Shareholder will not be able to attend the meeting without first registering on the link indicated above.

To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in by 12:45 p.m. (Montréal time) on August 27, 2020.

About Opus One Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Opus controls a 100% interest in the following projects:

Noyell property (option to earn 100%) is located few kilometers East of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine, within the Casa Berardi gold district.

Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine;

Fecteau property (option to earn 100%), located in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, east of Osisko Mining’s Windfall Lake deposit, currently one of the most active exploration area in Canada.

Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Bonterra Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine;

Courvillle gold property is located east of Val D’Or;

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin, CEO & Director

T (514) 591-3988

Info@OpusOneResources.com

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, CFO & Director

T (902) 826-1579

F (902) 826-2550

C (902) 402-0388

mkinley@winassoc.biz