NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to a consortium that includes members of CBMG management and several entities. Under the terms of the merger, Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (excluding certain parties) will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) - Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MR to Southwestern Energy Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Montage Resources shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy for each Montage Resources share.

If you are a MR or SWN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NBL to Chevron Corporation.

If you are a NBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to of Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.

If you are an OTEL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:



Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com