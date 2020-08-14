HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated, “Like most other companies, this was a challenging quarter with our business continuing to be adversely impacted by delays within the retail sector and uncertainty which has slowed the growth of our design business. However, overall, I am pleased at the Company’s resilience and performance in spite of these extraordinary trading conditions and am encouraged by recent developments. I continue to have confidence in the future.”
The tables below are derived from the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.
About Forward Industries
Forward is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution provider to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions (“IPS”), the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for our existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line in to a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing design and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for handheld electronic devices, we are now a one-stop shop for design, development and manufacturing solutions serving a wide range of clients in the industrial, commercial and consumer industries.
Contact:
Forward Industries, Inc.
Anthony Camarda
acamarda@forwardindustries.com
(631) 547-3041
|FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,084,635
|$
|3,092,813
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,264,935
|6,695,120
|Inventories
|727,419
|1,608,827
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|502,893
|441,502
|Total current assets
|12,579,882
|11,838,262
|Property and equipment, net
|219,375
|243,002
|Intangible assets, net
|1,126,299
|1,248,712
|Goodwill
|1,167,427
|2,182,427
|Investment
|-
|326,941
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|3,409,259
|-
|Other assets
|138,002
|255,008
|Total assets
|$
|18,640,244
|$
|16,094,352
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|1,000,000
|$
|1,300,000
|Accounts payable
|297,098
|315,444
|Due to Forward China
|3,199,874
|3,236,693
|Deferred income
|525,763
|219,831
|Current portion of notes payable
|2,196,621
|1,654,799
|Current portion of capital leases payable
|24,733
|39,941
|Deferred consideration
|296,000
|834,000
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|238,413
|-
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|625,540
|694,972
|Total current liabilities
|8,404,042
|8,295,680
|Other liabilities:
|Capital leases payable, less current portion
|15,402
|26,438
|Deferred rent
|-
|60,935
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|3,278,908
|-
|Notes payable, less current portion
|759,949
|-
|Total other liabilities
|4,054,259
|87,373
|Total liabilities
|12,458,301
|8,383,053
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
|9,583,851 and 9,533,851 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020
|and September 30, 2019, respectively
|95,838
|95,338
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,074,747
|18,936,130
|Accumulated deficit
|(12,988,642
|)
|(11,320,169
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,181,943
|7,711,299
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,640,244
|$
|16,094,352
|FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues, net
|$
|9,548,732
|$
|9,909,452
|$
|25,872,963
|$
|28,265,202
|Cost of sales
|7,773,944
|8,014,998
|20,925,017
|23,756,862
|Gross profit
|1,774,788
|1,894,454
|4,947,946
|4,508,340
|Sales and marketing
|464,247
|539,072
|1,478,880
|1,437,047
|General and administrative
|1,485,447
|1,405,249
|4,324,798
|4,676,748
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|1,015,000
|-
|Loss from operations
|(174,906
|)
|(49,867
|)
|(1,870,732
|)
|(1,605,455
|)
|Fair value adjustment of earn-out consideration
|-
|-
|350,000
|-
|Fair value adjustment of deferred cash consideration
|(3,000
|)
|-
|(12,000
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|(37,148
|)
|(52,216
|)
|(132,275
|)
|(150,304
|)
|Other expense, net
|(148
|)
|(1,979
|)
|(3,466
|)
|(9,735
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(215,202
|)
|$
|(104,062
|)
|$
|(1,668,473
|)
|$
|(1,765,494
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|9,534,407
|9,533,851
|9,534,034
|9,531,422
|Diluted
|9,534,407
|9,533,851
|9,534,034
|9,531,422
