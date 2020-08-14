BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ChinaNet" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter of 2020 Financial Highlights
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|($ millions, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Revenues
|$10.42
|$15.45
|-32.6%
|Gross profit
|$0.30
|$0.37
|-18.6%
|Gross margin
|2.9%
|2.4%
|0.5 pp*
|Loss from operations
|($1.02)
|($1.22)
|16.5%
|Operating loss margin
|-9.8%
|-7.9%
|-1.9 pp
|Net loss attributable to CNET
|($0.97)
|($0.38)
|155.4%
|Loss per share
|($0.04)
|($0.02)
|100.0%
|*pp: percent points
Mr. Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ChinaNet, commented, “Our second quarter results highlight continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite significant sequential uptick from the first quarter. With growth and profitability remaining elusive, our second quarter results underscore the need for improvement in our existing business model and the need for new strategic initiatives going forward. While we remain fully committed to the blockchain technology initiative and view it as a potential game-changer for us, we are also actively exploring other strategic alternatives to turn around our business.”
First Half of 2020 Financial Highlights
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|($ millions, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Revenues
|$14.80
|$24.02
|-38.4%
|Gross profit
|$1.20
|$0.81
|48.1%
|Gross margin
|8.1%
|3.4%
|4.7 pp*
|Loss from operations
|($3.30)
|($1.96)
|68.2%
|Operating loss margin
|-22.3%
|-8.2%
|-14.1 pp
|Net loss attributable to CNET
|($3.28)
|($1.52)
|116.1%
|Loss per share
|($0.16)
|($0.09)
|77.8%
|*pp: percent points
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|- Internet advertising and related data service
|2,302
|3,598
|-36.0%
|- Distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service
|7,310
|11,855
|-38.3%
|- Data and technical services
|300
|0
|NM
|Internet advertising and related services
|9,912
|15,453
|-35.9%
|Ecommerce O2O advertisement and marketing services
|504
|0
|NM
|Technical solution services
|0
|0
|NM
|Total revenues
|10,416
|15,453
|-32.6%
For the second quarter of 2020, revenues decreased by $5.04 million, or 32.6%, to $10.42 million from $15.45 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from the Internet advertising and distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service business categories, as a result of slow business recovery after the COVID-19 outbreak during the first fiscal quarter of 2020.
Cost of revenues
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|- Internet advertising and related data service
|2,072
|3,484
|-40.5%
|- Distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service
|7,405
|11,598
|-36.2%
|- Data and technical services
|266
|5
|NM
|Internet advertising and related services
|9,743
|15,087
|-35.4%
|Ecommerce O2O advertisement and marketing services
|375
|0
|NM
|Technical solution services
|0
|0
|NM
|Total cost of revenues
|10,118
|15,087
|-32.9%
For the second quarter of 2020, our total cost of revenues decreased by $4.97 million, or 32.9%, to $10.12 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $15.09 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in our total cost of revenues during the second quarter of 2020 was primary attributable to the decrease in costs associated with distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service and cost related to providing Internet advertising services on our ad portals, which was in line with the decrease in the related revenues as discussed above.
Gross profit and gross margin
Total gross profit decreased by $0.07 million, or 18.6%, to $0.30 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $0.37 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to gross loss incurred from our core revenue stream, the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service, as a result of tightened ad investment budgets by our client under the COVID-19 pandemic circumstance, which was partially offset by the increase in gross profit generated from Internet advertising business and our new Ecommerce O2O advertising and marketing services.
Overall gross margin was 2.9% for second quarter of 2020, compared to 2.4% for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to improvement in gross margin of our Internet advertising business and new revenues generated form Ecommerce O2O advertising and marketing services during the period, which have a relatively higher gross margin than our core businesses.
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.11 million, or 61.3%, to $0.07 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $0.18 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to decreased performance-based salary and bonus expenses. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses were 0.7% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.2% for the same period of last year.
General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.12 million, or 9.3%, to $1.13 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $1.25 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) the increase in allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.07 million; (2) the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $0.03 million; and (3) the decrease in general departmental expenses of $0.16 million, due to a cost reduction plan executed by management after the COVID-19 outbreak. General and administrative expenses accounted for 10.9% of the total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 8.1% for the same period of last year.
Research and development expenses decreased by $0.04 million, or 27.0%, to $0.12 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $0.16 million for the same period of last year. Research and development expenses accounted for 1.1% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.0% for the same period of last year.
Operating loss
Loss from operations decreased by $0.20 million, or 16.5%, to $1.02 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $1.22 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 9.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 7.9% for the same period of last year.
Other income (expense), net
Total other income decreased to $0.04 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.81 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to a decrease in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share
Net loss attributable to CNET was $0.97 million, or net loss per share of $0.04, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.38 million, or net loss per share of $0.02, for the same period of last year.
First Half 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|- Internet advertising and related data service
|3,250
|5,435
|-40.2%
|- Distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service
|9,298
|18,580
|-50.0%
|- Data and technical services
|600
|5
|NM
|Internet advertising and related services
|13,148
|24,020
|-45.3%
|Ecommerce O2O advertisement and marketing services
|1,007
|0
|NM
|Technical solution services
|645
|0
|NM
|Total revenues
|14,800
|24,020
|-38.4%
For the first half year of 2020, revenues decreased by $9.22 million, or 38.4%, to $14.80 million from $24.02 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from our Internet advertising and distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service business categories, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak during the first quarter and slow recovery in the second quarter of 2020.
Cost of revenues
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|- Internet advertising and related data service
|2,906
|5,218
|-44.3%
|- Distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service
|9,416
|17,989
|-47.7%
|- Data and technical services
|531
|5
|NM
|Internet advertising and related services
|12,853
|23,212
|-44.6%
|Ecommerce O2O advertisement and marketing services
|750
|0
|NM
|Technical solution services
|0
|0
|NM
|Total cost of revenues
|13,603
|23,212
|-41.4%
For the first half year of 2020, cost of revenues decreased by $9.61 million, or 41.4%, to $13.60 million from $23.21 million for the same period of last year, which was in line with the decrease in the related revenues as discussed above.
Gross profit and gross margin
Total gross profit increased by $0.39 million, or 48.1%, to $1.20 million for the first half of 2020 from $0.81 million for the same period of last year, as a result of the improvement in gross margin of our Internet advertising business and gross profit generated from our new Ecommerce O2O advertising and marketing services and technical solution services during the first half of 2020.
Overall gross margin was 8.1% for first half of 2020, compared to 3.4% for the first half of 2019.
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.12 million, or 32.9%, to $0.24 million for the first half of 2020 from $0.35 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) staff salary and benefit expenses and general departmental expenses decreased by $0.24 million, due to the COVID-19 outbreak during the first fiscal quarter of 2020 in China, which caused our operating offices closure after the Chinese New Year holiday in February and March 2020, resulted from the epidemic control measures imposed by the local governments where we operate; and (2) the increase in share-based compensation expenses of $0.12 million, related to restricted shares granted and issued to our sales staff during the first fiscal quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses accounted for 1.6% for the first half of 2020, compared to 1.5% for the same period of last year.
General and administrative expenses increased by $1.87 million, or 90.9%, to $3.93 million for the first half of 2020 from $2.06 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) the increase in share-based compensation expenses of $1.52 million, due to restricted shares granted and issued in the first fiscal quarter of 2020; and (2) the increase in allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.29 million. General and administrative expenses accounted for 26.5% of total revenues for the first half of 2020, compared to 8.6% for the same period of last year.
Research and development expenses decreased by $0.03 million, or 8.3%, to $0.33 million for the first half of 2020 from $0.36 million for the same period of last year. Research and development expenses accounted for 2.2% of total revenues for the first half of 2020, compared to 1.5% for the same period of last year.
Operating loss
Loss from operations increased by $1.34 million, or 68.2%, to $3.30 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.96 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 22.3% for the first half of 2020, compared to 8.2% for the same period of last year.
Other income (expense), net
Total other income decreased to $0.08 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $0.44 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to a decrease in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share
As a result of the foregoing, net loss attributable to CNET was $3.28 million, or net loss per share of $0.16, for the first half of 2020, compared to $1.52 million, or net loss per share of $0.09, for the same period of last year.
Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 million, compared to $1.60 million as of December 31, 2019. Accounts receivable, net was $2.52 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $3.26 million as of December 31, 2019. Working capital was $3.30 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $4.92 million as of December 31, 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.17 million for the first half of 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $2.33 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.27 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $36,000 for the same period of last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.43 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $nil for the same period of last year.
Recent Developments
On August 7, 2020, the Company appointed Mr. Charles Chiu to the position of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Mark Li, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, to serve as Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. On the same date, Mr. George Chu resigned from the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of the Company due to personal reasons. Mr. Chu continued to serve as a director of the Board of Directors of the Company.
On June 23, 2020, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) stating that the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which set forth minimum bid price continued listing requirement.
About ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.
Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (“ChinaNet” or the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, ChinaNet delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for general public, enterprise clients, and government agencies. More information about the Company can be found at: www.chinanet-online.com.
CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(US $)
|(US $)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,055
|$
|1,603
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,844 and $3,148, respectively
|2,520
|3,260
|Prepayment and deposit to suppliers
|5,078
|6,980
|Due from related parties, net
|52
|81
|Other current assets, net
|959
|11
|Total current assets
|9,664
|11,935
|Long-term investments
|61
|35
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7
|12
|Property and equipment, net
|73
|78
|Intangible assets, net
|1,493
|1,899
|Blockchain platform applications development costs
|4,176
|3,879
|Long-term prepayments
|909
|-
|Deferred tax assets, net
|691
|713
|Total Assets
|$
|17,074
|$
|18,551
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term bank loan *
|$
|-
|$
|430
|Accounts payable *
|395
|408
|Advance from customers *
|1,619
|2,006
|Accrued payroll and other accruals *
|431
|491
|Taxes payable *
|3,258
|3,214
|Lease payment liability related to short-term leases *
|177
|136
|Other current liabilities *
|446
|221
|Warrant liabilities
|39
|107
|Total current liabilities
|6,365
|7,013
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term borrowing from a director
|124
|125
|Total Liabilities
|6,489
|7,138
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity
|Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 21,691,926 shares and 19,629,403 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|22
|20
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,493
|43,111
|Statutory reserves
|2,607
|2,607
|Accumulated deficit
|(39,051
|)
|(35,773
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,572
|1,505
|Total ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity
|10,643
|11,470
|Noncontrolling interests
|(58
|)
|(57
|)
|Total equity
|10,585
|11,413
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|17,074
|$
|18,551
CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(US $)
|(US $)
|(US $)
|(US $)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|From unrelated parties
|$
|14,786
|$
|23,912
|$
|10,415
|$
|15,352
|From a related party
|14
|108
|1
|101
|Total revenues
|14,800
|24,020
|10,416
|15,453
|Cost of revenues
|13,603
|23,212
|10,118
|15,087
|Gross profit
|1,197
|808
|298
|366
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing expenses
|235
|350
|70
|181
|General and administrative expenses
|3,928
|2,058
|1,132
|1,248
|Research and development expenses
|330
|360
|116
|159
|Total operating expenses
|4,493
|2,768
|1,318
|1,588
|Loss from operations
|(3,296
|)
|(1,960
|)
|(1,020
|)
|(1,222
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest expense, net
|(1
|)
|(23
|)
|-
|(12
|)
|Other income/(expenses)
|17
|(4
|)
|18
|(2
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|68
|471
|22
|821
|Total other income
|84
|444
|40
|807
|Loss before income tax (expense)/benefit and noncontrolling interests
|(3,212
|)
|(1,516
|)
|(980
|)
|(415
|)
|Income tax (expense)/benefit
|(68
|)
|(6
|)
|10
|33
|Net loss
|(3,280
|)
|(1,522
|)
|(970
|)
|(382
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|2
|5
|2
|3
|Net loss attributable to ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(3,278
|)
|$
|(1,517
|)
|$
|(968
|)
|$
|(379
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,280
|)
|$
|(1,522
|)
|$
|(970
|)
|$
|(382
|)
|Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
|68
|24
|(4
|)
|60
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,212
|)
|$
|(1,498
|)
|$
|(974
|)
|$
|(322
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1
|5
|2
|2
|Comprehensive loss attributable to ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(3,211
|)
|$
|(1,493
|)
|$
|(972
|)
|$
|(320
|)
|Loss per share
|Loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|21,044,666
|16,411,548
|21,691,926
|16,412,543
CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(US $)
|(US $)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(3,280
|)
|$
|(1,522
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|415
|52
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|5
|87
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,987
|203
|Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts
|747
|460
|Deferred taxes
|11
|6
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(68
|)
|(471
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(38
|)
|(866
|)
|Prepayment and deposit to suppliers
|2,090
|(76
|)
|Due from related parties
|28
|227
|Other current assets
|(3
|)
|11
|Long-term prepayments
|(750
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|(9
|)
|(2,153
|)
|Advance from customers
|(362
|)
|1,787
|Accrued payroll and other accruals
|(57
|)
|(232
|)
|Lease payment liability related to short-term leases
|43
|120
|Other current liabilities
|326
|(39
|)
|Taxes payable
|89
|91
|Prepaid lease payment
|(9
|)
|(10
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|1,165
|(2,325
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Investment to investee entities
|(27
|)
|(36
|)
|Short-term loan to an unrelated party
|(944
|)
|-
|Payment for blockchain platform applications development costs
|(302
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,273
|)
|(36
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from short-term bank loan
|-
|442
|Repayment of short-term bank loan
|(427
|)
|(442
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(427
|)
|-
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuation
|(13
|)
|23
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(548
|)
|(2,338
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|1,603
|3,742
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|1,055
|$
|1,404
ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.
Beijing, CHINA