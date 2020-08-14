MIAMI, FL, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, August 17th, 2020.

In addition, interested parties can submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 3:00 PM EST on Monday, August 17th, 2020. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company for consideration prior to the conference call.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/rxmd/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available at https://progressivecareus.com/investor/.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida technology and health services organization that provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

