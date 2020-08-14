NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) resulting from allegations that AEP may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2020, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of Ohio's House Bill 6 ("HB6"), a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants which also added an additional monthly fee to subsidize coal plants in Ohio and Indiana and eliminated state-imposed mandates on energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Then on July 25, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reported that AEP, a beneficiary of HB6, made significant financial contributions to politicians and organizations that supported HB6's passage. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.79 per share, or 5%, to close at $83.26 per share on July 27, 2020, the next trading day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of AEP shareholders.

