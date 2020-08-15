New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology, Pathogen, Application, End-user, 5 Regional Data, 15 Countries’ Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948598/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• By Product – Assays and Platforms

• By Technology – PCR, NGS, ELISA or EIA, IHC, ISH, and Others

• By Application – Respiratory Infection, Sexually Transmitted Infection, Bloodstream and Hospital Acquired Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, Gastro-Intestinal Infection, CNS Infection, and Others

• By End User – Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic Research Institutes, and Others

• By Pathogen – Bacteria, Virus, Fungi, and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World – Latin America and Middle East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Burden of Pervasively Growing Rate of Infectious Diseases

• Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Elevated Demand for Biomarker Tests in NGS

• Boosting Research and Increasing Funding Activities for Clinical Biomarkers

• Booming Clinical Diagnostic Test Market and Rising Uptake of Biomarker Tests Among Healthcare Professionals



Market Challenges



• Poorly Suited Reimbursement Policies

• High Capital Investments and Lack of Intricate Testing Centres

• Uncertain Regulatory Framework Delaying Tests Approval



Market Opportunities



• Untapped Potential of Emerging Nations Creating Vast Opportunities

• Rapid Technological Advancements and Inclination Towards Automation

• Widespread Emergence of CROs Specializing on Infectious Diseases



Key Companies Profiled

Abacus Diagnostica Oy, ALPCO, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is a biomarker and what is the importance of biomarker testing?

• What are the different biomarker testing approaches for infectious diseases? What are utilities associated with clinical biomarkers and what are the different types of biomarker available for commercial application?

• What are the major advancements in infectious disease biomarker testing market? What are the key trends of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

• What is the market scenario and growth potential of different regions of the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market?

• What is the impact of the novel corona virus outbreak on the global infectious disease biomarker testing market? How is COVID19 pandemic expected to influence the market in the upcoming years?

• What are the major key players of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market? How much market share does each of these players occupy in the market in 2019? Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• What was the market size of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market in 2019 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2030? What is the expected growth rate of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market during the period between 2020 and 2030?

• What is the global market size of different types of products of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market in 2019? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different platforms and assays and which product is expected to dominate the market in 2030?

• What are the different technologies supported by the biomarker testing products? Which technology type dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate in 2030?

• What are the different applications associated with infectious disease biomarker testing? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global infectious disease biomarker testing market for the time period between 2019 and 2030?

• How is the global infectious disease biomarker testing market segmented based on pathogen type? Which pathogen is currently leading the market and why? Which pathogen type is expected to lead the market during the forecast?

• What are the different end-users of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market? Which end-user type is the major contributor of revenue in the market?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global infectious disease biomarker testing market during the period between 2019 and 2030? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market?



Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases continue to be instrumental in escalating the economic, social, and clinical burden across the globe.In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) placed three infectious diseases among the top ten causes of death.



It included lower respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and tuberculosis, accounting for 3.0 million deaths, 1.4 million deaths, and 1.3 million deaths, respectively. Despite the immense effort across the world to control the occurrence of infectious diseases with the ever-evolving healthcare systems, the world continues to be confronted by infectious disease threats, most often in the form of epidemics, pandemics, or outbreaks. Thus, the soaring demand for better treatment outcome is leading to an ascending need for preventive, precise healthcare, and tailored medication. Diagnosis, being the first step to treatment, has always been an active area of investment owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The field of diagnostics has undergone rapid transformation over the decades with the development and introduction of wide variety of products that aid in the diagnosis, screening, and prognosis of diseases. As a major segment of diagnostics, biomarker testing has evolved as one of the most transformative and dynamic areas of clinical diagnostics that continue to revolutionize healthcare across a broad continuum of infectious diseases. Owing to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the global infectious disease biomarker testing market is expected to grow dynamically with a robust growth rate.



Our healthcare experts have found biomarker testing industry for infectious diseases to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets, and the global market for infectious disease biomarker testing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.48% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This growth of the global infectious disease biomarker testing market is primarily attributed to the major drivers that include highly increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques, rapid advances in biomarker testing platforms with improved speed, sensitivity, and patient compliance, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises.



The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include a massive scope for adoption of infectious disease biomarker testing products in emerging nations, increase in the adoption of automation & multiplexing of technologies, and rise in number of CROs offering disease testing services.However, there are certain challenges that tends to restrain its growth.



These challenges include an uncertain reimbursement scenario, a lack of high-complexity testing centers and complex regulatory frameworks delaying the approval of new tests.However, with increasing support from the government across all the countries of the world to uplift patient care and improve healthcare infrastructure, the infectious disease biomarker testing market is expected to grow vigorously.



Entry of new companies in the market and launch of new biomarker testing product lines are further expected to boost its growth in the upcoming years.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, pathogen, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of biomarker testing products for different application areas of infectious diseases on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest significantly in global infectious disease biomarker testing market.The market is highly competitive, with the presence of various juggernauts such as F.



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and bioMérieux SA, among others. With the increasing demand for faster and accurate diagnostic measures, companies have the opportunity to expand their product portfolios in the market through different strategic approaches. Some of the common strategies followed by the contributors are partnership and alliances (collaborations and joint ventures), acquisitions, product offerings (launches), product approvals, and business expansion activities.



