New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "New Trade and Supply Chain Mega Trends to Transform the Global Economy in 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948448/?utm_source=GNW





The research presents the macroeconomic outlook for 2020, factoring in the constantly-evolving aspects of the pandemic while also providing insight into the trajectory of other key macroeconomic variables for specific countries and regions. Based on the trend analysis and recovery outlook, the analyst has detailed economic growth opportunities for businesses in this time of crisis. From an upsurge in the adoption of remote working models to new supply chain strategies, the report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for businesses that should be leveraged to drive growth. Similarly, the research identifies and expands on the top strategic imperatives for companies to ensure growth during these uncertain times.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001