Web hosting researchers at Web Create have rounded up the best hosting services for Minecraft in 2020



Players looking for the best web hosting for Minecraft in 2020 can take their pick from the top five services listed by experts at Web Create: Apex Hosting, MCProHosting, ServerMiner, BisectHosting, and ScalaCube.



In their Minecraft server hosting comparison, the team at Web Create researched numerous highly-rated services to narrow them down to a select few. Each Minecraft hosting service was reviewed based on their server specs, capacity, security features, and available hosting plans. Furthermore, customer support and quality of life enhancements were also considered.



The detailed review highlights the key features of each recommended Minecraft hosting service and how well they address the most common concerns of customers.

Fast and easy setup, along with beginner-friendliness, are among the most-looked for qualities in a Minecraft hosting provider.



“Apex Hosting is a Minecraft-focused hosting service offering dedicated hardware and extensive support. You can get your Minecraft server up within 5 minutes of purchasing a plan. Newcomers to Minecraft hosting will appreciate the smooth process in setting up their very first server, since Apex Hosting handles all of the technical details.”



Customer support is also a crucial factor since technical issues can be unavoidable when customizing Minecraft servers, worlds, and mods.



“MCProHosting has an excellent customer service and support system, with friendly staff who are quick to respond to issues and requests...Newcomers and veterans alike can utilize their server management packs to get expert assistance in customizations, or you can take full control of plugins, modes, JAR files, etc., yourself.”



Reviews of each recommended Minecraft hosting server can be found on WebCreate.com.



