The investigation concerns whether YayYo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In November 2019, YayYo completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at $4.00 per share.

On January 24, 2020, YayYo filed an action against the Company’s founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Ramy El-Batrawi, in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging, among other things, that “[d]espite leaving the Company following concerns from NASDAQ regarding his involvement in the day-to-day operations of YayYo in September 2019, [El-Batrawi] has engaged in a continuous course of actions misrepresenting himself as affiliated with, speaking on behalf of, and authorized and empowered by YayYo. In so doing, [El-Batrawi] has purported to bind the Company to contracts, direct its employees, change its website, and even attempted to sell the Company to its competitors.”

Then, on February 10, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had decided to delist YayYo’s common stock from the NASDAQ. Since the IPO, the Company’s shares have traded as low as $0.30, or approximately 93% below the IPO price.

