New York City, New York, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say the best way to lead, is by example. With the world in chaos throughout 2020, leadership is more important now than ever. Not just from community leaders and those leading the world, but also displaying leadership in your home, and for your family. Like many other skills with the right guidance and direction, leadership can be learned. According to Boost Media Agency, a great coach is of utmost importance if you want to become the leader you truly desire. With the need for more leaders around the world, here we present the 10 leadership coaches leading the way in 2020:

Mike Bledsoe (@mike_bledsoe)



Known as ‘The Strong Coach’ and founder of ‘The Bledsoe Show’, Mike Bledsoe is a leadership coach who is an expert at guiding you to the connections between your own source, to live your best life and enjoy the process. Mike is a seeker of truth and perpetual student, who through his podcast spotlights premier thought leaders in the fields of emotional and intellectual expansion, behavior change, sexuality and alternative medicine, empowering you with the tools and inspiration to transform your mind, body, & spirit. Through his skills and range of qualifications, Mike offers programs for both leadership and business coaching, diving deep into the fundamentals of personal development, to help his clients cultivate a skill set for success. Mike is a natural born leader who has shown first hand what hard work can achieve, and the impact he has had on both his community and the world have been profound. If you’re looking for a leadership coach to help you reach your goals, Mike Bledsoe has the breadth of knowledge and experience to get you there.



Mariela De La Mora (@mariela.delamora)



Over the last 15 years, Mariela De La Mora has helped companies ranging from Fortune 500s to start-ups build their branding in their respective industries, while recruiting and leading marketing teams across the globe. As a Mexican-American, she was generally the only woman of color in senior leadership. Now a well experienced leadership coach and business strategist, Mariela has dedicated her career to her mission of helping women, particularly those of color, to break glass ceilings, shift limiting beliefs, grow their careers and create thriving online businesses. “Women of color have very unique challenges that hold them back, and generally lack mentorship from other people of color who truly understand them,” Mariela says. So now, Mariela has extended her knowledge, skills, and experience to help those women bridge that gap. As a coach, she starts with a mindset-first approach, breaking patterns of fear, scarcity, and the feeling of being “not enough”. She then brings marketing and mindset together, mapping their goals to a strategy that will scale their business or catapult their careers. Mariela’s unique experiences and strategies have helped her become a true leader in her industry, inspiring others to do the same.





Johnny Elsasser (johnny.elsasser)



Formerly a United States Special Operations Officer, Johnny Elsasser is now a leadership coach who helps his clients to transform their lives, and become the leader they’re meant to be. After losing his own sense of purpose upon returning to the U.S. full time after his service in Iraq, Johnny became depressed, alone, and felt an emptiness he’d never experienced - which also led to a divorce. Through changing his own life, Johnny made it his mission to help as many men as possible own their masculinity in the way that honors them, and not what was created for them. “One of the best things I received from my years in special operations is that no matter what I was involved in, I knew I could succeed”, Johnny explained. Johnny put his mind to the test, which has resulted in his Top 15 Men’s podcast ‘The Art of Masculinity’, and he’s been featured on numerous other podcasts including Tuff Love, Destined to Be, Think Yourself Healthy and others, on how to build a strong foundation in authentic masculinity. Johnny offers both 1:1 and group coaching, through his programs ‘Where The Wild Men Grow’ and “Masculine Identity and Leadership Building’. Having cultivated his new purpose through starting his own podcast to shed the light of how alpha men struggle and are open to growing together, Johnny has made a mark on the world that’s been felt by many.





Daniela Arango (@iamdanielaarango)

Daniela Arango is a spiritual and leadership mentor for soul-driven women looking to build a life and business on their own terms. Through energy healing, feminine leadership techniques, and divine channelling, she helps women unlock their own spiritual clarity, energetic magic, and soul abundance. Daniela has scaled her 6-figure business through helping others awaken their spiritual vision with her modern approach to healing combined with ancient techniques from her personal experiences, making Daniela and her programs incredibly unique. Daniela turns esoteric concepts into practical tools that her clients can implement in their daily lives, radically changing the quality of their human experience. Her online healing meditation courses, 1:1 and group coaching sessions, and her signature 16-week mastermind course, “Own your Authenticity”, are all tailored to guide women take on a journey of finding themselves that will help them steer from disbelief, breakdown any barriers and experience the spiritual realm on a personal level. She is also the co-host of ‘Mystic Podcast’, where she shares her life experiences and teaches how to bridge the gap between their everyday lives and spiritual selves. Daniela’s mission is to share her gifts to empower women to unleash their genius and create a life that they desire.



Sarah Rose (@spiritualceo)



As an international conscious leadership coach, Sarah Rose is blazing a trail for conscious leaders and visionaries looking to catapult their spiritual businesses to new heights. As a serial entrepreneur, energy healer, and intuitive channel, Sarah combines her intuitive business strategies with powerful spiritual laws to help purpose-driven women come into Soul alignment, both personally and professionally. Sarah's clients often tell her that her spiritual approach to growing an online business is not like any other business coaching experience they have ever had. Working with clientele including empaths, mediums, energy healers, medical intuitives and channels, Sarah is a gifted channel and energy healer herself, and is able to provide the perfect synergistic blend of practical business strategy and energetic attunement, to boost her client's success on both the energetic and physical realms. Sarah’s proven step-by-step Soul Aligned Success Business Method® inside her program, Sacred Leader Academy, allows her clients to fully step into their purpose-driven mission, speak their truth, and share their message with the world while building an online spiritual business. Sarah’s specialty is helping people create transformational programs that truly utilize their unique talents, wisdom, and gifts and creating magnetic content online that attracts their dream clients.



Sheena Polese (@fitmindcoaching)



A leadership and development coach who specialises in working with women in leadership, Sheena Polese is passionate about accelerating the growth of women and supporting their advancement at all levels - both personally and professionally. Working intensively with both women and men in various industries, Sheena’s extensive experience in coaching combined with her qualifications make her one of a kind. With an MBA from Macquarie Graduate School and a Master of Science in Psychology of Coaching from Sydney University, Sheena has been able to establish FitMind Coaching, a coaching firm that aims to facilitate growth and unleash the potential of people wanting to be an outstanding performer in their field. Using the principles of psychology and behavioural change, Sheena and her team-work with individuals or groups to support them in overcoming their challenges and struggles in achieving their goals. They assist their clients in identifying the cognitive, emotional, behavioural, and physiological experiences they need to develop constructive and realistic thinking in reaching their desired outcomes. They offer programs including 6-month Leadership Development, Wellbeing for Leaders, Performance and Mental toughness, Executive and Team coaching, and a range of psychometric and 360 assessments. Approximately 25% of their work is pro-bono for the non-profit sector, working with UNCHR (The United Nations High Commission for Refugees), The Hunger Project, Life Education, Hello Sunday Morning, Foundation for Young Australians, Reach, Raise and many more. Sheena has the breadth of experience to create profound and lasting changes in both leaders and their organizations.



Kerry Kingham (@ktsbconsultingagency)



Kerry Kingham is a senior sales and leadership professional with over 20 years of experience across a wide range of sectors including the government, banking, publishing, media and higher education. Kerry is fascinated with leadership, performance development and she is incredibly passionate about coaching emerging and established leaders in a variety of industries. So, in October 2018, she stepped out of her senior corporate leadership role and entered the world of consulting. Kerry founded KTSB Consulting and has taught leadership at an MBA level via the Australian Institute of Business, the largest MBA provider in Australia for nearly 2 years. Kerry’s experience in the corporate world leading different teams, combined with her knowledge from years of teaching and lecturing enables her to deliver practical and actionable coaching. “Turning Potential into Reality” is how she describes her coaching style. Kerry’s approach helps people get out of their own way, provides them with a different perspective and ultimately, shows them how to leverage their strengths and manage their blind spots. She uses social intelligence to understand the behaviour, mindset, and emotional intelligence to optimize interpersonal relationships which they need in leading people, businesses, and organizations.



Katerina Arapis (@katarapis)



An international, highly sought-after coach, speaker and trainer, Katerina Arapis has helped hundreds of people around the world become the best versions of themselves. Her list of qualifications is extensive, including NLP Master Practitioner, Master Clinical Hypnotherapist and Master Success Coach in the fields of Business, Leadership and personal development. Kat helps her clients contribute more and experience more pleasure, wealth and liberation in both their personal and professional lives. She coaches visionaries, leaders and entrepreneurs through group, personal and executive coaching and mentoring, as well as speaking, training and certification programs for individuals, teams, businesses and corporations. Between coaching her private and group clientele, to facilitating certifications and trainings, to delivering unique speaking engagements from all corners of the globe, Katerina travels all over the world while owning and operating The Inner Evolution Institute™, a personal development and leadership training company. Kat believes in an inside-out approach to creating and receiving all that you desire in life. “For nearly a decade, I've gone deep in reverse-engineering what makes the successful so successful - but in a way that's supportive of their pleasure, their priorities, their passions and their purpose” Kat explained. As an industry-leading expert in human transformation, Kat has worked with and studied under world-renowned teachers, gurus and leaders from all over the world, and is making a profound impact with her work.



Anne Koopmann (@annekoopmann_leadlikeyou)



With over 10 years of experience in the engineering field, Anne Koopman has learned first-hand what it takes to be a courageous leader. Her successful career as a senior leader in the manufacturing industry taught her how difficult it can be to be in a leadership role. With her commitment to excellence, she’s been awarded Young Manufacturer of the Year at the Victorian Manufacturer’s Hall of Fame. She’s also been recognized as one of Australia’s Most Innovative Engineers for her “Strengths in Diversity” team development program. Through the years she mastered how to completely embrace her unique strengths as a leader, which she now uses in her programs including her 12-week signature program called Lead Like YOU. It’s a 1:1 courageous leadership program for leaders who want to stand for more — more authenticity, more vulnerability, and more confidence. As a leadership coach, lecturer, and speaker, Anne has worked with countless individuals and organizations, empowering them to be courageous leaders with the goal to inspire their people and create an impact. She believes that courageous leadership is all about embracing one’s strengths, recognizing our imperfections, celebrating diversity, and knowing that we all have the power to drive change. As a certified CliftonStrengths, Emotional Intelligence and NLP Coach, Anne offers a variety of programs including 1:1 coaching, group and team programs, workshops and masterclasses. Anne’s programs are for leaders who want to make a difference and are ready to step into their full potential.



Nicole Wright (@womenwhosettleformore)



A mom, mug, candle, prosecco and fresh flowers lover, Nicole Wright is a self-leadership mentor, who is incredibly passionate about personal development and bringing out the best in people. With her 14 years of experience in organizational development, coaching, training and mentoring, Nicole now helps professional women over 40 reignite their passion for life, set clear motivating goals and create the things they crave. “I am obsessed with helping women get MORE of whatever they desire—more love, more sex, more exercise, more influence, more meaningful friendships, more quality conversations, more job opportunities, more time with God, or “me” time. I believe if you desire it, then you can design it” Nicole explained. Nicole’s authenticity and generosity are evident immediately upon seeing her social media pages, as she offers copious amounts of value for her large and loyal audience. Offering both 1:1 and group coaching, Nicole has worked with an extensive list of clients across countless industries. Nicole’s work has been able to create profound transformations and have a huge impact on both the thousands of women she’s served, and the world as a whole.



Make sure to follow each of these incredible coaches, as they continue to thrive and help their clients grow. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.





