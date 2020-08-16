Dony respirators have got a lot of international certifications about its protection performance against harmful impacts such as virus, germ, bacteria, ultraviolet, toxic chemicals, water, and so on.

Dony respirators have got a lot of international certifications about its protection performance against harmful impacts such as virus, germ, bacteria, ultraviolet, toxic chemicals, water, and so on.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do international organizations evaluate the quality of Dony Mask - Vietnamese Cloth Face Mask?

With state-of-art export factories and advanced technologies, the Dony Mask manufacturer is becoming more and more popular with customers all over the world. In fact, we are one of a few suppliers trusted by governments and organizations.

So how do international organizations assess the quality of Dony Mask? Let's learn about that in this article!

Important certifications of Dony antibacterial fabric face masks

Let's take a look at them to understand more about our products and feel more assured!

FDA Certificate: The Food and Drug Administration of the United States confirms that Dony Mask meet all the safety criteria for export to the US market.

ISO 9001:2005: Dony Mask has complied with the latest quality management system of the ISO (International Standards Organization).

This system ensures the quality of products manufactured by a company in the most comprehensive way because it covers all aspects and every step of the whole production process.

C.E Certificate: Dony Mask has got the Conformite Europeenne certification. In other words, our products have passed strict standards of the EU (European Union) for safety, health, and environmental protection. They are welcomed throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) as well as in any part of the world!

TUV Reach Certificate: The TÜV Rheinland (Technical Inspection Association of Europe) has made numerous technical checks on Dony respirators and concluded that the products contain no toxic chemical materials and are absolutely safe for long time use.

Users never have to worry about serious illnesses such as cancer, infertility, mental issues, and even the slightest allergies, like when wearing other conventional masks.





Aseptic Inspection Certificate: Dony's antibacterial fabric masks meet biological safety criteria for consisting of no harmful microorganisms. The manufacturing process ensures that from the input materials to output products are 100% microorganism-free.

Intertek Certificate: This is one of the most significant certifications that insist on the superb quality of Dony Mask products. The Intertek Group plc - a famous British multinational company on assuring, inspecting, testing, and certification products - has made a range of thorough tests on Dony antibacterial fabric respirators.

What are the results? Our masks are 100% waterproof (the maximum level to ensure that they will never get wet or penetrated by dirty water) and 99.95% UV-resistant (equal to premium sun cream, sufficient to alleviate all harmful impacts of UV on human skin such as burning skin, blackening skin, or skin cancer).

The parameter on breathing resistance is only as low as 1.8 mmH2O, allowing wearers to breathe comfortably even during hard activities such as gymming, running, playing sports, etc.





Most importantly, the respirators can resist more than 99.9% of bacteria in the ambient environment even after 60 washes. Using Dony antibacterial facial masks is the most effective yet economic way to protect people from COVID-19 and other illnesses effectively.

Certification for Free Export: This certification allows Dony respirators to be exported to any country and will never be retained in Vietnam customs authority. It is not only a crucial certification for wholesalers and suppliers of Dony to transport goods but also a proof for the excellency of Dony Mask.

In fact, dozens of millions of Dony respirators have been exported to the USA, Europe, United Kingdom, China, African, Japan, Australia, Africa, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, Korea, Kenya, Ireland, Arabic and so on.

DGA certification: The French Ministry of Defense issues this certificate to Dony Mask after they have found out that our respirators can fight back the COVID-19 virus with the efficiency of up to 99% during the first 30 washes. After that, they can still resist up to 96% of the COVID-19 viruses, which makes them a must-have item during the pandemic time.

In comparison with Dony Mask, other standard masks, even antibacterial ones, cannot have such a high performance against bad effects, especially the COVID-19 virus that is threatening the lives of millions of people all over the world.

The fact that Dony Mask is certificated by the most reputed international organizations for meeting and even overpassing the most strict requirements proves that no one can question about our products' quality.

+ Other related certificates: TGA, SASO, 870QD, CFS.

Final Words

As you can see, with numerous reputable certifications, Dony is totally a trustworthy supplier of antibacterial fabric respirators for all organizations and individuals all over the world.

Here are some of the reasons why customers choose to use Dony Mask for themselves, their organizations and their families:

• Meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.

• Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.

• Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet)

• Equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished)

• Take out packaging and wear without washing (Dony Mask sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and virus).

• Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin

• Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable

• No suffocation issues encountered, thus ideal for sports players.

• Filter dust particles & Fungi-proofing

• Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.

• Resist dust, odor, and UV (The UV-resistance level of our face masks is 99.95%, which is equal to that of premium sunscreen lotions).

• Eco-friendly & Save over 85% vs disposable masks

Therefore, you have no reason not to buy Dony Mask, especially during the time when the COVID epidemic is threatening to the lives of millions of people in every country. Protect yourself, your family, and the human being now!

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

What are Dony”s commitments?

Product quality: Dony is committed to offering 100% sterilized masks. If germs are found, we will take full responsibility.

On-time delivery with high-quality products: Provide a 100% money refund if Dony does not follow this commitment.

Quality Policy:

"Since we have done business with Dony, and we have built a trust between us, Dony offered Toop Sports to distribute and sell their face masks in the US market. With Dony's help and cooperation, we can continue to produce, ship out, and sell face masks," said Razz Yayapour, co-owner of Toop Sports and one of Dony's partners.





Henry Pham

+84985310123

