Hong Kong, China, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKD Group announced on Wednesday in an online press conference that the company plans to redirect more funds for their economic advisory department amid the ongoing global pandemic. A spokesperson for the company reported that the CFO has given the green light on the project, so that the company can continue to increase the opportunities available for their clients.



With the redistribution of funds in the departments, the company has explained that they are looking to recruit a number of new economists and financial strategists to increase their research efforts during these testing times. Without going into too much detail, during the conference, the company did announce they already have a number of opportunities that they are looking to present to their clients in the coming weeks.



HKD Group, has also made some minor internal reorganization moves, including the transfer of some of their senior researchers to the economic advisor department, in a bid to rapidly grow their alternative investment department. The financial sector as a whole has been in a state of flux since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, with many competitors in the region shuttering their doors for good amidst the global pandemic. HKD Group on the other hand has stood out from the crowd as one of Asia’s leading financial advisory firms with increasingly positive returns for investors across the board, as they look to expand on their market share in the Asia pacific region in 2020 and beyond.



HKD Group offers each of their clients a wide array of financial services and investment solutions that are tailored to their needs and focused on assisting them achieve their financial goals. In addition to their personal portfolios they also offer services for business’ and corporations who are looking at creating risk adverse strategies that will create a secondary stream of income for them.

