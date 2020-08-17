London, UK, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International developer, Poly Global, are preparing for the launch of the first phase of 257 homes at Plaza Collection by Poly in North London at the end of this year.

Final touches are being applied to the development, which when complete will deliver over 700 design focused, one and two bedroom apartments as well as communal gardens, a new landscaped plaza and circa 15,000 sq ft of much needed commercial and retail space.

Plaza Collection’s position on the Millbrook Park site, which encompasses a raft of other home builders, will be a ‘gateway’ between Millbrook Park and Mill Hill East Station.

The design of Plaza Collection is based on local vernacular and consists of mid-rise buildings featuring eye-catching exposed brickwork with characterful gabled roofs. Light and space is enhanced by the use of balconies across all apartments. Interiors are designed by award winning architecture and interior design studio Michaelis Boyd.

Plaza Collection by Poly is situated within Millbrook Park, which is one of London’s larger development projects, bringing over 2,000 homes to a former military barracks site in a sought-after part of the capital in the borough of Barnet.

It’s an area that combines a pleasant suburban spirit with lots of green space, many great practical and leisure facilities, and some excellent public transport links into the city. By car too, proximity to the A1, M1 and A406 North Circular means the area is well-connected to other parts of the region and the country.

There will be some six hectares of open spaces and parks, and there’s a new primary school and units for shops and places to eat. This is in addition to the area’s existing assets of highly regarded state and independent schools, sport and fitness facilities and major shops.

Plaza Collection by Poly will be launching in the last quarter of 2020, to find out more about the project, visit our website – https://plaza-collection.co.uk/

