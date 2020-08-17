KAWS:HOLIDAY travels to space for its fifth stop.

For its fifth stop, KAWS:HOLIDAY travels to space! KAWS in collaboration with AllRightsReserved presents KAWS:HOLIDAY SPACE. COMPANION dons an astronaut suit and takes a sounding balloon 41.5 kilometers (136,296 feet) up into the Stratosphere. It was recorded with a 360-degree panoramic video camera, capturing COMPANION's historical moment and marking his 20th year in existence. Audiences from around the world can now escape with COMPANION.

KAWS:HOLIDAY travels to space for its fifth stop.

For its fifth stop, KAWS:HOLIDAY travels to space! KAWS in collaboration with AllRightsReserved presents KAWS:HOLIDAY SPACE. COMPANION dons an astronaut suit and takes a sounding balloon 41.5 kilometers (136,296 feet) up into the Stratosphere. It was recorded with a 360-degree panoramic video camera, capturing COMPANION's historical moment and marking his 20th year in existence. Audiences from around the world can now escape with COMPANION.

KAWS:HOLIDAY travels to space for its fifth stop.