Company announcement no 2020-10 17 August 2020
Interim Report 2020
Very strong start to the year disrupted in mid-March by coronavirus – organic growth of -27% in H1
Strong recovery towards end of H1 has continued after the reporting period
Material cost containment in response to coronavirus driving -14% organic growth in OPEX in H1
EBIT of DKK -193 million before net positive EPOS one-offs of DKK 307 million
New outlook: 5-15% revenue growth in local currencies in H2 (including EPOS)
Update on the effects of coronavirus (mid-August)
After the reporting period, the strong recovery of the hearing healthcare market has continued. The current revenue level for the Group (including EPOS) represents growth in local currencies of -5% to 5% compared to last year, and the Group is profitable at this level.
|Growth in local currencies*
|H1 2020
|Mid-August
|H2 outlook
|Group revenue:
|-18%
|-5% to 5%
|5% to 15%
|Hearing aid wholesale
|-25%
|-15% to -5%
|Hearing aid retail
|-31%
|-10% to 0%
|Hearing Implants
|-18%
|-20% to -10%
|Diagnostics
|-2%
|-5% to 5%
|Communications (EPOS)
|-
|-
|Capacity costs (OPEX)
|-4%
|-5% to 5%
* Please note that we have previously disclosed revenue run rates compared to initial expectations.
However, growth rates shown above compare to the corresponding period last year.
However, we still see significant uncertainties about the normalisation of the hearing healthcare market and thus of our business. In the past few months, the strong recovery of the hearing aid market has primarily been driven by users that were not serviced during the period of widespread lockdowns, while uncertainties persist regarding new lead generation at retail level. Furthermore, the Group’s exposure to developments in large government systems and hospitals – not least VA in the US and the NHS in the UK – pose a risk due to slow recovery in these channels. Lastly, reinforced lockdown restrictions pose a risk, as local outbreaks continue to occur in a number of markets, including in our main market, the US, and in emerging markets. In contrast to the severe impact of coronavirus on our hearing healthcare businesses, EPOS continues to benefit from the surge in demand for virtual collaboration tools. While we intend to materially ramp up sales and marketing activities to drive sales, significant uncertainties persist when it comes to the actual sales and marketing costs and to the pace of new hirings in the second half-year. Additionally, there is high uncertainty on freight costs.
New outlook
The Group’s outlook for 2020 was withdrawn on 15 March as a direct consequence of coronavirus and, as mentioned above, we still see significant uncertainties when it comes to the normalisation of the hearing healthcare market. However, based on an assumption of no further widespread lockdowns occurring before the end of the year and of sales in the hearing healthcare market approaching normalisation in the fourth quarter of the year, we now expect to generate revenue growth in local currencies of 5-15% in the second half-year (revenue in the comparative period was negatively impacted by the IT incident). This includes revenue generated by EPOS (not consolidated last year). We expect to see improvements in the Group’s EBIT before EPOS one-offs in the second half-year compared to the first half-year, reflecting an expected revenue improvement. We expect to recognise negative EPOS one-offs of DKK 75-125 million in the second half-year related to extraordinary spending on branding. We maintain the suspension of our share buy-backs, pending more visibility on the pace of market recovery.
“Thanks to a strong and innovative product portfolio, we saw high growth above expectations and very positive development in all our hearing healthcare activities in the first months of 2020. In the unprecedented period from mid-March and onwards, our revenue was severely hit, and the hearing healthcare market came to an almost complete halt. I am proud to note that with our ability to control costs and stay in close contact with our customers, we are in a solid position that will enable us to ensure continuous recovery and steer through the corona crisis. With the working from home trend, we have also been favoured by strong tailwind in our new headset business EPOS. To my great satisfaction, we have been able to keep our roadmap and pace when it comes to new product development and launches through a challenging half-year, and our employees have been dedicated and done an excellent job in supporting our company,” says Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant, and continues:
“I’m especially thankful for the trust and loyalty that our customers and users have shown us, resulting in current performance at the same level as last year. Bearing the improved recovery situation in mind, we expect to approach normalisation this year, however, with a potential spill-over into next year, as it is uncertain how and when the demand will materialise.”
