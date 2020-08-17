On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 14 August 2020 purchased 746,401 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.



The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 145.19 per share.



Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 10,346,718 shares.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act