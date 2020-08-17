On 14 August 2020, Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics, purchased 350,000 IDEX shares in the market at NOK 1.65 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Graziani owns 535,000 shares and 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights in IDEX.

