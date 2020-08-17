HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, announced today its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Arab Emirates-based Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), a specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine. Executives from both companies took part in a signing ceremony held via video conference between Israel and the UAE. The aim of the collaboration is to capitalize on each company’s respective areas of expertise in cell therapies to deliver regenerative medicine for the benefit not only of the citizens of the UAE and Israel, but for humanity as a whole. The collaboration between the parties was initiated by the Better Alternatives advisory firm.



The parties have agreed to exchange research results, share samples, join usage of equipment and testing, and other essential activities related to advancing the treatment and research of cell therapies for a broad range of medical conditions, including COVID-19.

ADSCC has been treating COVID-19 patients with stem cells sourced from the patient’s blood, by returning the cells back into the patient’s lungs as a fine mist through a nebulizer, a machine that helps a patient breathe in medicine through a mask or mouthpiece. Pluristem has treated patients with its placental PLX-PAD allogenic product via compassionate use programs in Israel and the U.S. and is currently conducting phase II studies in the U.S. and EU.

“We are extremely proud to partner with our colleagues at the ADSCC by sharing knowledge and expertise that we believe will advance healthcare within and across our borders. We see life science and regenerative medicine as a bridge for building peace, prosperity, and well-being in our region and for the entire world. I believe it is our obligation and privilege as business and scientific leaders to lead the way forward to strengthen collaborations, and promote innovation and education. We are honored to be on the front line of this historical moment,” stated Pluristem CEO and President Yaky Yanay.

Dr Yendry Ventura, General Manager of the ADSCC commented, “Pluristem is a major player in the cell therapy field with years of experience, a unique platform and a robust clinical pipeline. We are excited to join forces and to promote the research and development of cell therapies for the best of the patients and the human society as a whole.”

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is an Abu Dhabi-based specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, as well as delivering cutting-edge research on stem cells in the region. The Center was founded in March 2019 to meet growing domestic and regional demand for highly specialized medical services and treatments. Equipped with the latest technologies, medical devices which are unique to the region, and a team of internationally recognized doctors working hand in hand with researchers, ADSCC is the first of its kind in the UAE. ADSCC specialties include immunology, hematology, clinical stem cell therapy, molecular biology, immunotherapy, orthopedics, and urology – amongst others.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluristem is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the aim of the collaboration with the ADSCC is to capitalize on each company’s respective areas of expertise in cell therapies to deliver regenerative medicine for the benefit not only of the citizens of the UAE and Israel, but for humanity as a whole and the belief that it is its obligation and privilege as business and scientific leaders to lead the way forward to strengthen collaborations, and promote innovation and education. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluristem may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; Pluristem’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, Pluristem’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; Pluristem may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with Pluristem’s process; Pluristem’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; Pluristem’s patents may not be sufficient; Pluristem’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact Pluristem; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

