SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today welcomes the new 2020 EdTech X Global Report exploring key EdTech trends.
The new report was published by EdtechX, the Nasdaq-listed SPAC and leading global education edtech conference provider which was set up IBIS Capital, the London based investment bank and asset management house that also set up EdtechX Holdings which successfully merged with Meten on the 30 March 2020 to make Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.
The main findings of the report were:
Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten EdtechX commented: “We are excited by this report for the sector but also for Meten EdtechX. These findings demonstrate that EdTech is enjoying dynamic growth in China. This vindicates our substantial investment in edtech and we have ambitious growth and acquisitions plans in the space to further capitalise on this. The EdtechX Holdings transaction demonstrates the scale of international interest in the China edtech space, we are also proud to have other global investors such as our ground-breaking merger with a Nasdaq-listed SPAC Azimut, Italy’s major institutional investor.”
For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
Meten EdtechX
Stanley Yang
Tel: +86 1851-8513-075
Email: stanley_yts@meten.com
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Sandra Novakov / Christen Thomson / Eleni Menikou / Lucy Eyles
+44 (0)20 7638 9571
meten@citigatedewerogerson.com
About Meten EdtechX
Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.
The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.
Meten EdtechX Education Group
Shenzhen, CHINA
Meten ETX - Horiztonal - without Holdings.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: