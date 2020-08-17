Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to grow from $0.46 billion in 2019 to $0.60 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%.



The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and requires targeted delivery of the drug to treat affected patients. The number of cases has been increasing resulting in a surge in demand for viral vectors & plasmid DNA. The market is expected to reach $1.05 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 20.4%.



The rise in the global incidence of cancer is driving the viral vector & plasmid DNA market. According to Cancer Research UK, in 2018, around 17 million new cases of cancer were recorded with deaths of around 9.6 million, and the estimated cancer incidence rate is 62% between 2018-2040 worldwide. The rise in the global incidence of cancer has boosted the demand for the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market.



The unaffordable cost of gene therapies is a major challenge in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market. The prices of gene therapies range between $0.2 million to $2.1 million. For instance, Gilead company's Yescarta is a gene therapy that costs around $0.3 million and Bluebird Bio's Letiglobin is another gene therapy costing around $2.1 million. The high price is due to various factors like government regulations, production costs, and so on. Therefore, the unaffordable cost of gene therapies is limiting the viral vector & plasmid DNA market growth.



In January 2020, Cognate Bioservices Inc, a US-based company skilled in cell and cell-mediated gene therapy products, acquired Cobra Biologics, specialized in providing manufacturing services for plasmid DNA and viral vector, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to create a platform for the life cycle management of cell and gene therapy products. Cobra biologics is well established in the development and manufacture of a variety of viral vectors and DNA. The combined Cognate and Cobra expertise is expected to push both the businesses to a better position to respond to current and future market demand.



North America was the largest region in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Major players in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market are FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, FinVector Vision Therapies, Lonza, Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services, Brammer Bio, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, VGXI, and MassBiologics.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider viral vectors & plasmid dna market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The viral vectors & plasmid dna market section of the report gives context. It compares the viral vectors & plasmid dna market with other segments of the viral vectors & plasmid dna market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, viral vectors & plasmid dna indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Characteristics



3. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Plasmid DNA

Viral vectors

4.2. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Segmentation by Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Gene and Cancer Therapies

Viral Infections

Immunotherapy

Formulation Development

Others

5. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

4D Molecular Therapeutics

ALDEVRON

BioReliance

Biovian

Brammer Bio

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services

FinVector Vision Therapies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genzyme Corporation

Lonza

MassBiologics

MolMed

Novasep

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Gene Technology

Plasmid Factory

Renova Therapeutics

Richter-Helm

Sanofi

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co.

SIRION Biotech GmbH

Spark Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UniQure

VGXI

Vigene Biosciences Inc.

VIROVEK

and more!

