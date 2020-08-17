Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the topic overview and Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist mechanism of action.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in-depth Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes the product description, mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist
2.1. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Overview
2.2. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Classification
2.3. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Structure
2.4. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Mechanism of Action
2.5. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Application
3. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Analytical Perspective
3.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
3.1.1. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition Deal Value Trends
3.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
3.1.2. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Collaboration Deals
3.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
3.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
3.1.2.3. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist Acquisition Analysis
4. Therapeutic Assessment
4.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
4.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
4.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)
4.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
4.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
4.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
4.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
4.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
4.1.5. Assessment by MOA
4.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
4.1.6. Assessment by Target
4.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
5. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
6. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
7. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
8. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
9. Inactive Products
10. Dormant Products
11. Discontinued Products
12. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Product Profiles
12.1. Drug Name: Company
12.1.1. Product Description
12.1.1.1. Product Overview
12.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
12.1.2. Research and Development
12.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
12.1.3. Product Development Activities
12.1.3.1. Collaboration
12.1.3.2. Agreements
12.1.3.3. Acquisition
12.1.3.4. Patent Detail
12.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Key Companies
14. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Key Products
15. Dormant and Discontinued Products
15.1. Dormant Products
15.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
15.2. Discontinued Products
15.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
16. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Unmet Needs
17. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Future Perspectives
18. Alpha 4 Beta 2 Neuronal Nicotinic Receptor (NNR) Agonist - Analyst Review
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s87cgm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: