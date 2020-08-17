Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resin (TPER) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for thermoplastic polyester engineering resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% globally during the forecast period.
The growing demand from the electrical and electronics industry has been driving the market growth. However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
The growing application of thermoplastic polyester engineering resin in consumer goods is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market, during the forecast period.
The automotive industry is the major application segment for the market studied. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global thermoplastic polyester engineering resin market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major companies are Toray Industries Inc., RTP Company, BASF SE, DuPont, and Radici Partecipazioni SpA amongst others.
Key Market Trends
Automotive Sector to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Electrical and Electronics Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate
5.1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate
5.1.3 Polycyclohexylene Dimethylene Terephthalate
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Electrical Appliances
5.2.3 Food & Beverage
5.2.4 Industrial Equipment
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Amco Polymers
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 DuPont
6.4.4 JRD Polymer
6.4.5 Kolon Plastics
6.4.6 Lomont Molding LLC
6.4.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.8 Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A.
6.4.9 RTP Company
6.4.10 SABIC
6.4.11 SK Chemicals
6.4.12 Teijin Limited
6.4.13 Toray Industries, Inc.
6.4.14 Toyobo U.S.A. Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Application in Consumer Goods
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mas8ry
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: