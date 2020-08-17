HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JumpStart, a leader in enriching games and experiences for children, has launched a new mobile game “Zoo Guardians”, in partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (“Smithsonian”), connecting players with wildlife and nature in the virtual world.



“Zoo Guardians” builds a furry, feathered and scaly world of zoos where children and animal lovers can build their own zoos, care for animals and interact with realistic 3D representations of wildlife via augmented reality (AR). As of today, players can adopt up to 58 species and advance their zoo career by learning about the habitats, food and social groupings. Throughout their zoological world exploration, players would tackle challenges faced by real world zoos too. Players will learn from Smithsonian animal experts and conservation scientists how to help animals thrive under human care and in their native habitats.

Steven Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, commented, “Connecting young audiences with wildlife and nature is paramount to our mission to save species. With ‘Zoo Guardians’, we’re thrilled to offer the next generation of conservationists a chance to go behind-the-scenes and explore how zoos operate, care for animals and work together to save wildlife from extinction. By introducing players to a host of cool creatures in this virtual world we have a real chance to motivate this generation to save animals in the real world.”

Jim Czulewicz, CEO of JumpStart, said, “‘Zoo Guardians’ is the perfect game for kids and animal lovers. It gives users the ability to learn about 58 different species in a fun and engaging way. JumpStart has long been a leader in promoting interactive learning and is specialised in creative and educational games for K-12 children. With our expertise and knowledge in educational games, we are dedicated to continue to deliver timeless and engaging games that are enjoyed by both children and adults.”

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China’s number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management’s vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the “classroom of the future” to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About JumpStart

JumpStart is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, JumpStart has produced high-quality products that are engaging, social, creative and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands—JumpStart®, JumpStart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets®, Zoo Guardians® and Math Blaster®. JumpStart’s dedication to positive, safe and enriching experiences has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute leads the Smithsonian’s global effort to save species, better understand ecosystems, and train future generations of conservationists. The Zoo instills a lifelong commitment to conservation through engaging experiences with animals and the people working to save them. Founded in 1889, the Zoo is home to 2,700 animals representing more than 390 species. More than 200 scientists and their partners, in more than 30 countries, create and share knowledge to aid in the survival and recovery of species and their habitats. Findings from these studies provide critical data for the management of populations under human care and valuable insights for the conservation and management of wild populations.

