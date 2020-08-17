Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Response Management System Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand response management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% over the period of 2020-2025.
The market for demand response management system is growing faster than it previously was and the benefits offered include enhanced cybersecurity and integration of sources of power generation.
Moreover, technology giants of the respective countries are leading the market space, with smaller companies supporting them with constant innovations and smarter software products. The scenario acts as a driver for the adoption of demand response management systems for utilities and customers.
However, privacy concerns regarding the consumers as there is a threat of hacking or extracting data related to the end-users is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The global demand response management industry is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players in this market include ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Enel SpA.
Market Highlights
Market Trends
Automated Demand Response Management System to Witness Significant Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 System Type
5.1.1 Conventional Demand Response
5.1.2 Automated Demand Response
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ABB Ltd.
6.3.2 Siemens AG
6.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.3.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.3.5 AutoGrid Systems Inc.
6.3.6 General Electric Company
6.3.7 EnerNOC Inc.
6.3.8 Johnson Controls International PLC
6.3.9 Itron Inc.
6.3.10 Enel S.p.A.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
