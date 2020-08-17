Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metagenomics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This is attributing to increasing R&D expenditure, declining expenses of sequencing, and technological advancements.



In addition, the growing interest of researchers in the field of metatranscriptomics, metabolomics, and metaproteomic and investment in bioinformatics to promote metagenomics and microbiome profiling is also some of the factors propelling the growth of the market.



Moreover, As DNA sequencing is highly associated with metagenomics so technological advancement in the field of DNA sequencing results in several advantages compared to conventional methods. Some of the advantages are accuracy, reducing the number of presequencing, and attaining authenticity of the sequencing. These advancements in DNA sequencing will create a lucrative opportunity for the metagenomics market.



Furthermore, rising concerns related to viral diseases such as virus-induced diarrhea, influenza, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, and a growing number of genes identified leading to promote the development of novel metagenome study products and drive the market. However, the high cost of overall metagenomics may hamper the market to a certain extent.



Key Market Trends



Metagenomics in the Environment is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future



Metagenomics in the environment is estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to advancement in the field of genetic study, high demand among researchers to study microbial ecology, and high adoption in several environmental applications such as crop growth, biofuel production, bioremediation through wastewater treatment and gasoline leaks. Moreover, the growing interest of microbiologists in microbes and the ability of Metagenomics to screen uncultured microbes also promoting the segment growth.



In addition, Metagenomics in human health is also anticipated to show significant growth in the forecasted period due to growing demand among researchers to study the relation between microbes and human diseases. The European Project MetaHIT (metagenomics of human intestinal tract) and the American Human Microbiome Project are some of the research programs working in the field of metagenomics. Moreover, rising investment in the human microbiome and introduction of advanced sequencing technologies leading to drive the metagenomics market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share



North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Metagenomics Market due to presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies focusing on the development of metagenomic workflows, growing research and development expenditure, wide adoption of metagenomics diagnostic, an increasing number of next-generation sequencing (NGS) based research and technological advancements. The United States owns the largest share of the Metagenomics market in the North America region Furthermore, the rapid adoption of novel sequencing technologies and rising awareness about Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) based on metagenomic research is also expected to fuel the Metagenomics Market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The Metagenomics Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, Novogene Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Connections, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Merck KGaA.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure

4.2.2 Declining Expenses of Sequencing

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Overall Cost of Metagenomics

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Sequencing & Data Analytics Services

5.1.2 Kits & Reagents

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Sequencing Driven

5.2.2 Function Driven

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Human Health

5.3.2 Environmental

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Illumina, Inc.

6.1.2 QIAGEN

6.1.3 Novogene Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.7 Promega Connections

6.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.9 Merck KGaA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yorq7

