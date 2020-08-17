Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Mode of Transport, Services, and End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Adoption of E-commerce to Provide Growth Opportunities for Third Party Logistics Providers



According to the study, the world market is estimated to reach US$ 1,329.4 billion by 2027 from US$ 899.4 billion in 2019. The report highlights the factors driving and restraining the market growth, as well as enumerates prominent players in the market with their recent developments.



There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can be fulfilled if the company outsource their logistics requirements to a third party service provider. This enables the e-commerce participants to perform their specialized roles. Thus, it is a reliable alternative to outsource third party organization in the e-commerce ecosystem. 3PL firms are specialized in supply chain management that allow online stores to emphasize on marketing and other business operations.



The third party logistics market is segmented into mode of transport, services, end-user, and geography. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the third party logistics market, followed by Europe and North America, in 2019.



Based on mode of transport, the third party logistics market is segmented into roadways, railways, waterways, and airways. The roadways mode of transport segment led the third party logistics market in 2019. In road transport, the vehicles are owned and managed by a third party and the transportation operations are adhered to licensing, insurance, and regulation of vehicles. The vehicle also requires documentation pertaining to maximum permissible weight in terms of gross vehicle weight and payload. In third party logistics, roadways are considered one of the feasible alternative as it ensures rapid and cost-effective transportation. However, roadways transport system is weather sensitive.



Deutsche Post AG; Kuehne + Nagel International AG; Nippon Express Co., Ltd; DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG); C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc; DSV A/S; and UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United Parcel Service, Inc.) are among the major companies offering products in third party logistics market worldwide.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Reports Guidance



2. Global Party Logistics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Third Party Logistics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Third Party Logistics Market - By Mode of Transport

3.2.2 Global Third Party Logistics Market - By Services

3.2.3 Global Third Party Logistics Market - By End-user

3.2.4 Global Third Party Logistics Market - By Geography

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis



4. Third Party Logistics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Demand for Reducing Overall Operational Cost and Focus on Managing Timely Delivery

4.1.2 Inclination of Manufacturing Companies on Reducing Assets and Emphasize on Core Business

4.1.3 Benefits in Managing Seasonal Variations of Products

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lesser Control of Manufacturer on Logistics Service and Delivery Processes

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increase in Adoption of E-Commerce in Retail Sector

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Implementation of Several Software Solutions

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Third Party Logistics Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Third Party Logistics Market - Global Market Overview

5.2 Third Party Logistics Market - Global Market and Forecast to 2027



6. Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Mode of Transport

6.1 Overview

6.2 Mode of Transport Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Roadways

6.4 Railways

6.5 Waterways

6.6 Airways



7. Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Service Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 International Transportation

7.4 Warehousing

7.5 Domestic Transportation

7.6 Inventory Management

7.7 Others



8. Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-user Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Retail

8.6 Consumer Goods

8.7 Others



9. Global Third Party Logistics - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.3 Europe Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.6 South America (SAM) Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger & Acquisitions

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



13. Global Third Party Logistics Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Sinotrans Limited

13.2 DB Group

13.3 Deutsche Post AG

13.4 Geodes

13.5 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

13.6 XPO Logistics, Inc.

13.7 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

13.8 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

13.9 DSV A/S

13.10 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.



