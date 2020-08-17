Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Material, Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market for Microfluidic Chips to Grow at the Highest CAGR during 2020-2027



According to the study, the global market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million by 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



Based on the product, the global microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, micropumps, microneedles, devices, and other products. The microfluidic chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Themicrofluidic chips are used with multiple assays, and they can also be reused for additional cost benefits; these factors drive the growth of the microfluidic chips market.



The growth of the global microfluidics market is mainly ascribed to the rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing, and innovations in microfluidics products. However, the lower adoption in emerging economies is restraining the market growth.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Danaher; Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.); Fludigm Corporation; Illumina, Inc.; microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; are among the leading companies operating in the microfluidics market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Microfluidics Market - By Product

1.3.2 Microfluidics Market - By Material

1.3.3 Microfluidics Market - By Application

1.3.4 Microfluidics Market - By Geography



2. Microfluidics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Microfluidics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Microfluidics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Microfluidics Technologies in Point-of-Care Testing

5.1.2 Innovation in Microfluidics Product Portfolio

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lower Adoption in Emerging Economies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Potential of Microfluidics in Drug Discovery

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 3D Printing in Microfluidics

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Microfluidics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Microfluidics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Microfluidics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Microfluidics Market- By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Microfluidics Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Microfluidic Chips

7.4 Microfluidic Sensors

7.5 Micropumps

7.6 Microneedles

7.7 Devices

7.8 Other Products



8. Microfluidics Market Analysis, by Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Microfluidics Market Revenue Share, by Material (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Polymers

8.4 Glass

8.5 Silicon

8.6 PDMS (Polydimethylsiloxane)

8.7 Other Materials



9. Microfluidics Market Analysis, by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Microfluidics Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 In Vitro Diagnostics

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

9.5 Drug Discovery

9.6 Other Applications



10. Microfluidics Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Microfluidics Market

10.2 Europe: Microfluidics Market

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Microfluidics Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Microfluidics Market

10.5 South and Central America: Microfluidics Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Microfluidics Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Microfluidics Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic and Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Danaher

13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.3 Perkin Elmer, Inc.

13.4 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

13.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

13.6 Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

13.7 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.8 Fludigm Corporation

13.9 Illumina, Inc.

13.10 BD



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7691h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900