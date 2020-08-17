Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Milkshake Machines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial milkshake machines market is poised to grow by $9.27 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This report on the commercial milkshake machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the high profit margins from milkshakes and increase in demand for appliances with certifications. The study identifies the growing preference for new flavors of milkshakes as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial milkshake machines market growth during the next few years.

The global commercial milkshake machines market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Multiple spindles
  • Single spindle

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial milkshake machines market vendors that include:

  • Ali Group Srl
  • bianco di puro GmbH & Co. KG
  • Blendtec Inc.
  • Ceado Srl
  • Conair Corp.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
  • Omcan Inc.
  • Omega Juicers
  • Optimum Appliances
  • Vita-Mix Corp.

Also, the commercial milkshake machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

