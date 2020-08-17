Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Milkshake Machines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial milkshake machines market is poised to grow by $9.27 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report on the commercial milkshake machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the high profit margins from milkshakes and increase in demand for appliances with certifications. The study identifies the growing preference for new flavors of milkshakes as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial milkshake machines market growth during the next few years.



The global commercial milkshake machines market is segmented as below:



By Product

Multiple spindles

Single spindle

By Geography

North America

South America

APAC

Europe

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial milkshake machines market vendors that include:



Ali Group Srl

bianco di puro GmbH & Co. KG

Blendtec Inc.

Ceado Srl

Conair Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Omcan Inc.

Omega Juicers

Optimum Appliances

Vita-Mix Corp.

Also, the commercial milkshake machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a47kwv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900