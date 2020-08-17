Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photo Editing Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; End User; Platform; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Use of photo editing software for commercial projects is anticipated to drive the market at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2020-2027



According to the study, the global market was valued at US$ 773.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,267.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their development sin the market.



Broad communities of users take advantage of photo editing apps for commercial projects. Considering the fact that images play a vital part in business, majorly in the marketing world, the use of photo editing software is essential. Companies are conducting their business online with the help of paid ads and social media posts.



The rising demand for graphic content for marketing campaigns is contributing heavily towards the use of photo editing software. In context to its consumers, visual users, photographers, artists, and other professionals make use of various photo editing software such as Adobe, PicMonkey, Adobe Photoshop, and GIMP.



Additionally, broad array of SMEs and large enterprises, company professionals, and individuals are using photo editing software. The global commercial segment is expected to reach US$ 609.1 million by 2022, which is expected to create a significant global demand for photo editing.



ACD Systems International Inc.; Adobe; Corel Corporation; CyberLink Corp; DXO; Inmagine Group; ON1; Phase One A/S; Serif (Europe) Ltd.; and Skylumare among the leading players operating in the photo editing software market.



COVID-19's Impact on the Photo Editing Software Market



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market in 2020.



Photography and photo editing industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace in the countries due to its high adoption among commercial and individual end-users. With a large number of companies continuing to adopt remote working and increasing demand for online work flow, the need for advanced photo editing tools has increased among end-users in the past few months.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Photo Editing Software Market - By Type

1.3.2 Photo Editing Software Market - By End User

1.3.3 Photo Editing Software Market - By Platform

1.3.4 Photo Editing Software Market - By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Photo Editing Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Photo Editing Software - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Continuous Advancements in Camera Technologies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Free Software Options and Piracy Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Photography Trend

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advanced Technology Integration for Enhanced Capabilities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Photo Editing Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Photo Editing Software Market Overview

6.2 Photo Editing Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Photo Editing Software Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Photo Editing Software Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Entry Level

7.4 Prosumer Level

7.5 Professional Level



8. Photo Editing Software Market Analysis - By Platform

8.1 Overview

8.2 Photo Editing Software Market Breakdown, by Platform, 2019 & 2027

8.3 macOS

8.4 Windows

8.5 Android

8.6 iOS



9. Photo Editing Software Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Photo Editing Software Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Individual

9.4 Commercial



10. Photo Editing Software Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Photo Editing Software Market

10.3 Europe: Photo Editing Software Market

10.4 APAC: Photo Editing Software Market

10.5 MEA: Photo Editing Software Market

10.6 SAM: Photo Editing Software Market



11. Photo Editing Software Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives

12.2 New Product Developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ACD Systems International Inc.

13.2 Adobe Inc.

13.3 CyberLink Corp.

13.4 Corel Corporation

13.5 DXO

13.6 Inmagine Group

13.7 Phase One A/S

13.8 ON1

13.9 Serif (Europe) Ltd.

13.10 Skylum



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf53cw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900