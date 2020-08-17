Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by End Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wide-scale use of hydrogen peroxide in healthcare to escalate market growth at a CAGR of 5.2%



According to the study, the global market is accounted for US$ 981.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 1,557.4 million by 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and the prominent players along with their developments in the market.



The Europe hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been high demand for this compound in the region due to its applications in horticulture, food & beverages, healthcare, and other end-user industries. Apart from this, continuous research and development has led to the widespread adoption of hydrogen peroxide. The regional market has been experiencing high growth in the production of hydrogen peroxide with the expansion of the manufacturing units of a few major players such as Solvay S.A. in the region.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed, as well as self-imposed, lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



China is the hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries worldwide, and disturbed operations in the country are affecting several businesses from all other countries dependent on its manufacturing sector. The global market breakdown due to COVID-19 spread is also affecting the growth of the market for hydrogen peroxide used in disinfection/sterilization applications.



The global hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market is concentrated with several well-established players. The key players operating in the global hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market Include AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Company), Evonik Industries Ag, KemiraOyj., Maroon Group Care, Merck Group, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, and Solvay S.A. Co., Ltd., among many others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Qualitative Analysis on Silver and Acids Stabilized Forms of Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.1 Essential Characteristics/Properties of Silver Stabilized Forms of Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.2 List of Key Manufacturing Companies of Silver Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.3 Key Market Developments of Silver Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.4 Driving Factors for Silver Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.5 Resisting Factors for Silver Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.6 Essential Characteristics/Properties of Acid Stabilized Forms of Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.7 List of Key Manufacturing Companies of Acids Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.8 Key Market Developments of Acids Stabilized Forms of Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.9 Drivers for Acid Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.10 Restraints for Acid Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4.4.11 List of Key End Use Industries of Silver and Acids Stabilized Forms of Hydrogen Peroxide



5. Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Wide Scale Usage of Hydrogen Peroxide in Healthcare

5.1.2 Hydrogen Peroxide in Water Treatment and Environmental Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Hydrogen Peroxide

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 An Upsurge in Personal Hygiene and Various Applications of Hydrogen Peroxide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Portable Hydrogen Peroxide Production Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market Overview

6.2 Hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market Analysis - By End Use Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market, By End Use Industry (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Horticulture

7.4 Food and Beverage

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Others



8. Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market - Geographic Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America: Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market

8.3 Europe: Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market

8.4 APAC: Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market

8.5 MEA: Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market

8.6 SAM: Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market



9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.3 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.6 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Business Planning and Strategy

10.3 Product News



11. Key Company Profiles

11.1 Arkema Group

11.2 Kemira OYJ

11.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

11.4 Maroon Group

11.5 Merck KGaA

11.6 Evonik Industries AG

11.7 Ecolab

11.8 BASF SE

11.9 Solvay SA

11.10 AkzoNobel N.V.



