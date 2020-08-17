Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for Desktop Virtualization from IT & Telecom is Anticipated to Drive the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
According to the market study, the world market was valued at US$ 4,490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,971.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.
With business mobility as well as cloud computing, the IT sector is transforming and therefore adoption of VDI will make the process of transition more convenient. It helps fulfill the diverse requirements of the users securely and efficiently. Additionally, it enables the employees to access high-performance applications by allowing hardware-based GPU sharing through a secure connection from any device.
The rising use of IT and growing telecommuting trends, such as bring-your-own-device, choose-your-own-device, and corporate-owned personally-enabled are propelling the adoption of VDI in the IT & telecom industry. Additionally, the growing mobile workforce is boosting the demand for VDI. The VDI is becoming progressively attractive solution for the organizations in order to manage IT consumerization and cost control. The companies are making efforts to have advanced virtualize desktop infrastructure. The advancement in consumerization of IT and BYOD coupled with mobility, is creating a pressure on companies to use advanced virtual technology.
VMware, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Technologies Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE); and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; are the leading players operating in the virtual desktop infrastructure market.
COVID-19's Impact on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide in a negative manner and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020 and 2021.
However, there are a few industries such as video conferencing, desktop virtualization, and online media & entertainment, where the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the growth of the market. To continue the daily operations and key business activities, remote working and availability of advanced communication/working infrastructure is much required.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Offering
1.3.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Deployment
1.3.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Enterprise Size
1.3.4 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By End-user
1.3.5 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Region
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Trend of Digital Transformation to Fuel the Growth
5.1.2 Rising Demand of Enhanced Productivity and Cost Reduction
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Cloud Infrastructure in Developing Countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Adoption Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Escalating Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Across Industries
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Overview
6.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Top Three Players
7. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Offering
7.1 Overview
7.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Offering, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Solution
7.4 Services
8. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Deployment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Cloud
8.4 On-Premise
9. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Size, 2019 & 2027
9.3 SMEs
9.4 Large Enterprises
10. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By End-user
10.1 Overview
10.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by End-user, 2019 & 2027
10.3 BFSI
10.4 Retail
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 IT & Telecom
10.7 Government
10.8 Education
10.9 Manufacturing
10.10 Other End-users
11. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
11.3 Europe: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
11.4 APAC: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
11.5 MEA: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
11.6 SAM: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market
12. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 South America
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Market Initiatives
13.2 New Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Amazon.com, Inc.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
14.3 IBM Corporation
14.4 Microsoft Corporation
14.5 VMware, Inc.
14.6 Fujitsu Limited
14.7 Dell Technologies Inc.
14.8 Citrix Systems, Inc.
14.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)
14.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
