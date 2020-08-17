Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for Desktop Virtualization from IT & Telecom is Anticipated to Drive the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



According to the market study, the world market was valued at US$ 4,490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,971.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



With business mobility as well as cloud computing, the IT sector is transforming and therefore adoption of VDI will make the process of transition more convenient. It helps fulfill the diverse requirements of the users securely and efficiently. Additionally, it enables the employees to access high-performance applications by allowing hardware-based GPU sharing through a secure connection from any device.



The rising use of IT and growing telecommuting trends, such as bring-your-own-device, choose-your-own-device, and corporate-owned personally-enabled are propelling the adoption of VDI in the IT & telecom industry. Additionally, the growing mobile workforce is boosting the demand for VDI. The VDI is becoming progressively attractive solution for the organizations in order to manage IT consumerization and cost control. The companies are making efforts to have advanced virtualize desktop infrastructure. The advancement in consumerization of IT and BYOD coupled with mobility, is creating a pressure on companies to use advanced virtual technology.



VMware, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Technologies Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE); and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; are the leading players operating in the virtual desktop infrastructure market.



COVID-19's Impact on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide in a negative manner and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020 and 2021.



However, there are a few industries such as video conferencing, desktop virtualization, and online media & entertainment, where the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the growth of the market. To continue the daily operations and key business activities, remote working and availability of advanced communication/working infrastructure is much required.



