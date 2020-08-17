Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market is poised to grow by $356.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



This report on the light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increased investments toward road infrastructure development and accelerated adoption of LED traffic lights. The study identifies the increasing road traffic accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market growth during the next few years.



The global light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market is segmented as below:



By Product

LED Traffic Signals

LED Traffic Signs

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market vendors that include:

Alphatronics N.V.

Econolite

Federal Signal Corp.

GE Current a Daintree Co.

Peek Traffic Corp.

Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd.

SWARCO AG

Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Ver-Mac

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH

Also, the light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



