Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Developer Population and Demographics Study 2020 - Volume 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Started in 2006, and published twice a year, it provides the most comprehensive, current, detailed data on the state of the developer population. It includes information on the total number of developers in the world, as well as on the total number of developers involved in specific technology areas.



This report combines a proprietary global developer population model with selected findings from the semi-annual Global Development Survey. The data contained in this report can be a particularly useful tool that can help product managers, decision-makers, and people involved with corporate strategies gain perspective on addressable markets for specific sectors in technology.



Every year, this report presents a record of the change and growth of the developer population. Through more than a decade of reporting the total number of developers worldwide, the one constant common through 27 volumes of this study is that the population of developers increases yearly at a very steady rate, though as we will see, there are a few events that may influence this steady growth.



Ultimately, this report shows the capacity of each country to product developers. Diving more deeply, we can also find a history of the development landscape. Over time, this report has shown the ascendance of particular technologies. It has also shown how technologies can fall by the wayside as developers flock to the next big thing.



The methodology used to establish the size and composition of the developer population consists of several phases. The analyst calculated the actual population figures by using results from the Global Development Survey, which was filtered with respect to specific areas of interest, cross-tabbed with the four regions - North America; Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Latin America - and then combined with the current results yielded from the propriety predictive model.



The proprietary methodology to establish the size of the developer population takes place in four fundamental phases:



Phase I - Gathering and Evaluating Secondary Data: Data gathered from numerous sources and rigorously verified by a team of analysts and statisticians



Phase II - Statistical Modeling: Proprietary computer simulation model ranks variables according to their predictive power - delivers country level developer population data



Phase III - Analysis: Model outputs are examined and tested



Phase IV - Reporting: Key population and demographics statistics produced and reported

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Methodology

1. Population Summaries and Forecasts

Global Developer Population Summary and Forecast (2020-2025)

North American Developer Population Summary (2020-2025)

EMEA Developer Population Summary (2020-2025)

Apac Developer Population Summary (2020-2025)

Latin American Developer Population Summary (2020-2025)

Top 15 Countries' Developer Population Summaries for 2020 Vs. 2025

2. Demographics & Firmographics

Region

Developer Segment Job Description Job Description by Region Job Description by Developer Segment

Age Age by Region Age by Developer Segment Age: Trend

Education Education by Region Education by Developer Segment

Developer Program Membership Developer Program Membership by Region Developer Program Membership by Developer Segment Developer Program Membership: Trend

Company Age Company Age by Region Company Age by Developer Segment



3. Purchasing and Decision-Making

Influence in Purchasing Decisions Influence in Purchasing Decisions by Region Influence in Purchasing Decisions by Developer Segment

Influence in Purchasing IT Assets Influence in Purchasing IT Assets by Region Influence in Purchasing IT Assets by Developer Segment

Use of Non-Sanctioned Tooling Use of Non-Sanctioned Tooling by Region Use of Non-Sanctioned Tooling by Developer Segment



4. Covid-19 and Developer Population

Covid-19's Impact on Professional Development Covid-19's Impact on Professional Development by Region Covid-19's Impact on Professional Development by Developer Segment

Working from Home Pre-Pandemic Vs. Post-Pandemic Working from Home Pre-Pandemic Vs. Post-Pandemic by Region



5. Platforms and Development Targets

Host Operating System Today

Host Operating System Today by Region

Host Operating System Today by Developer Segment

Target Platforms

Target Platforms by Region

Target Platforms by Developer Segment

Development for Connected Devices or the Internet of Things

Development for Connected Devices or the Internet of Things by Region

Development for Connected Devices or the Internet of Things by Developer Segment

Developing With Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Developing With Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by Region

Developing With Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by Developer Segment

4. Cloud Computing and Virtualization

Plans for Using the Cloud as a Development Environment Plans for Using the Cloud as a Development Environment by Region Plans for Using the Cloud as a Development Environment by Developer Segment

Plans for Developing Apps for Deployment to the Cloud Plans for Developing Apps for Deployment to the Cloud by Region Plans for Developing Apps for Deployment to the Cloud by Developer Segment

Serverless Computing Plans for Serverless Computing by Region Plans for Serverless Computing by Developer Segment

Use of Virtualization Use of Virtualization by Region Use of Virtualization by Developer Segment

Best Fit for Virtualized Server Infrastructure Best Fit for Virtualized Server Infrastructure by Region Best Fit for Virtualized Server Infrastructure by Developer Segment



5. Containerization and Software-Defined Infrastructures

Plans for Containerization Plans for Containerization by Region Plans for Containerization by Developer Segment

Environments Used for Containers Environments Used for Containers by Region Environments Used for Containers by Developer Segment

Activities for Containers Activities for Containers by Region Activities for Containers by Developer Segment

Involvement in Optimizing Storage Solutions Involvement in Optimizing Storage Solutions by Region Involvement in Optimizing Storage Solutions by Developer Segment

Plans for Software Defined Storage Plans for Building a Software Defined Storage Environment by Region Plans for Building a Software Defined Storage Environment by Developer Segment

Involvement in Optimizing Network Solutions Involvement in Optimizing Network Solutions by Region Involvement in Optimizing Network Solutions by Developer Segment

Plans for Building a Software Defined Networks Plans for Building a Software Defined Networks by Region Plans for Building a Software Defined Networks by Developer Segment



6. Development Lifecycle and Development Tools

Use of Version/Change Control Systems Use of Version/Change Control Systems by Region Use of Version/Change Control Systems by Developer Segment

Use of Automated Testing Use of Automated Testing by Region Use of Automated Testing by Developer Segment

Primary Programming Model Primary Programming Model by Region

Primary Database Types Used Primary Database Types Used by Region Primary Database Types Used by Developer Segment



7. Language Use

Third Generation Languages

Scripting Languages

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrrs37

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900