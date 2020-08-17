Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Tetanus also known as lockjaw is a non-communicable serious disease caused by a bacterial toxin that affects the nervous system, leading to painful muscle contractions, particularly jaw and neck muscles. It is caused by Clostridium tetani (C tetani) which is found in human and animal feces, soil and street dust.



The bacteria enter the body through wounds. Some of the symptoms include lockjaws (paralysis of the jaw), muscle stiffness, back pain, difficulties in breathing and spasms. Most of all cases of tetanus occur in people who have never been vaccinated or in adults who haven't kept up with their 10-year booster shots. There are different vaccines that include protection against tetanus are DTaP vaccine, DT vaccine, Tdap vaccine and Td vaccine.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 worldwide, about 34,000 newborns died from neonatal tetanus. In addition, there were 15,103 reported cases of tetanus and diphtheria in 2018 with an increase from 13,500 tetanus cases in 2016. As the number of cases have increased in recent years the market is expected to grow in coming years.



Rising cases of tetanus and diphtheria, new products under the clinical trials and increasing government initiatives regarding vaccination and immunization are the key driving factors of tetanus toxoid vaccine market.



Key Market Trends



Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP) Vaccines Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP) vaccines segment holds a significant market share in the tetanus toxoid vaccine market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period owing to growing government initiatives to eradicate these diseases.

DTaP is a vaccine that helps in developing immunity against three deadly diseases caused by diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis) in children younger than 7 years old.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017 worldwide 38,000 people died from tetanus. Around half (49%) were younger than five years old. Moreover, 77% of all deaths from tetanus, 29,500 lives lost, occur in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa account for 82% of all tetanus cases globally.

Low costs of the vaccine, increasing cases of tetanus and increasing availability in low resource economies like Africa are the key driving factors in the Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP) vaccines segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global tetanus toxoid vaccine market due to increasing cases of tetanus and diphtheria, and higher cost, high coverage, and adoption in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, a total of 33 tetanus cases and 2 deaths were reported in the United States.



Moreover, from 2009 through 2017, a total of 264 cases and 19 deaths from tetanus were reported. Sixty cases (23%) were in people with 65 years of age or older, 168 cases (64%) in people 20 to 64 years of age, and 36 cases (13%) were in younger than 20 years. All tetanus-related deaths occurred among patients greater than 55 years of age. Furthermore, increasing focus to control the incidence and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market is fragmented competitive and consists of a several major players. Some of the prominent players which are currently dominating the market are Merck & Co. Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi (Sanofi Pasteur, Inc), Pfizer, Inc, Bharat Biotech, Astellas Pharma Inc, Panacea Biotec Ltd, BB - NCIPD Ltd, PT Bio Farma and Biological E Limited.



