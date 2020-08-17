Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility Communication Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; Utility Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global utility communication market accounted for US$ US$ 10,730.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 35,138.1 Mn by 2027.
The increased use of smart grids and mobile devices and escalating the demand for personalized communication networks due to modifications in billing process are among the factors driving the utility communication market worldwide. However, vulnerability to cyber attacks may restrain the future growth of utility communication market. Despite these limitations, increasing investments in smart communication infrastructure by utilities is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the utility communication market during the forecast period.
At present, the utility communication is facing an increasingly changing operating environment with the mounting economic risks and operational problems, along with rising consumer expectations from their utilities. Meanwhile, technological advancements make it simpler and cheaper to implement utility networking. Sophisticated IT and analytics systems are expected to exploit the data accessible by connected devices in order to enhance grid stability, health, durability, and operational efficiency, and the improvements in these all uplift the return on networking investment by the utilities. Thus, the business model for utility communication is evolving with time, and connectivity is likely to be a critical foundational element in this process with the escalating importance of digitization.
The market for utility communication has been segmented into technology, utility type, and geography. The utility communication market, based on technology, is sub-segmented into wired and wireless. The wired segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the utility communication market during the forecast period. The utility communication market, based on utility type, is further segmented into private and public. The public utility type led the utility communication market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The utility communication market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). APAC held the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Utility Communication Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East &Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
4.5 Premium Insight
4.5.1 Technological Trends on SONET/SDN, IP/MPLS, and MPLS-TP
5. Utility Communication Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increased Use of Smart Grids and Mobile Devices
5.1.2 Escalating Demand for Personalized Communication Networks due to Modifications in Billing Process
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Vulnerability to Cyberattacks
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Investments in Smart Communication Infrastructure by Utilities
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Trend of Digitalization and Smart Cities
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Utility Communication Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Utility Communication Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players
7. Utility Communication Market Analysis - by Technology Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Utility Communication Market Breakdown, by Technology(2019 and2027)
7.3 Wired
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Wired: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.1 Optic Fiber
7.3.2.1.1 Overview
7.3.2.1.2 Optic Fiber: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.2 Power Line Carrier (PLC)
7.3.2.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2.2 Power Line Carrier (PLC): Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.3 Ethernet
7.3.2.3.1 Overview
7.3.2.3.2 Ethernet: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.4 Other Technology Types
7.3.2.4.1 Overview
7.3.2.4.2 Other Technology Types: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Wireless
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Wireless: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Utility Communication Market Analysis - by Utility Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Utility Communication Market Breakdown, by Utility Type (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Private
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Private: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Public
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Public: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Utility Communication Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America: Utility Communication Market
9.3 Europe: Utility Communication Market
9.4 APAC: Utility Communication Market
9.5 MEA: Utility Communication Market
9.6 SAM: Utility Communication Market
10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Utility Communication Market
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East &Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 New Development
12. Key Company Profiles
12.1 ABB Ltd.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 FUJITSU LIMITED
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 General Electric Company
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Honeywell International Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 OMICRON Electronics GmbH
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Schneider Electric SE
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Siemens AG
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Tejas Networks
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Publisher
13.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew8qlg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: