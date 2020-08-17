Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EAS Antennas Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EAS antennas market is poised to grow by $ 28.03 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on the EAS antennas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in retail sector and increase in spending on retail security systems. In addition, growth in retail sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The EAS antennas market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing youth population as one of the prime reasons driving the EAS antennas market growth during the next few years.

The EAS antennas market covers the following areas:

  • EAS antennas market sizing
  • EAS antennas market forecast
  • EAS antennas market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EAS antennas market vendors that include Agon Systems Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Century Retail Europe BV, Dialoc ID Products BV, Gunnebo Gateway AB, Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mighty Cube Co. Ltd., and Nedap NV. Also, the EAS antennas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Apparels and fashion accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Supermarkets and large grocery stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agon Systems Ltd.
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Century Retail Europe BV
  • Dialoc ID Products BV
  • Gunnebo Gateway AB
  • Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Mighty Cube Co. Ltd.
  • Nedap NV

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

