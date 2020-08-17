WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the three-month period ending June 30, 2020
Financial Highlights for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020
"We are pleased with the continuation of strong growth in top line revenue from our three main business units," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “The COVID-19 crisis has had its challenges but our management team and employees have done an incredible job in continuing to execute on our diversified growth strategy. These results not only demonstrate another quarter of profitability, but continued execution on achieving critical milestones which will allow us to continue to grow our business.”
2nd Quarter Operational Highlights
Summary of Quarterly Results
|Consolidated Statement of
Net Income (Loss)
|Q3 2019
|Q4 2019
|Q1 2020
|Q2 2020
|Revenue
|$6,662,137
|$10,585,484
|$11,753,406
|$13,013,610
|Cost of Sales
|4,628,070
|7,356,889
|6,858,370
|8,394,239
|Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets
|2,034,067
|3,228,595
|4,895,036
|4,619,371
|Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net)
|1,388,863
|1,991,398
|2,761,873
|2,460,490
|Gross Profit
|$3,422,930
|$5,219,993
|$7,656,909
|$7,079,861
|Expenses
|General and Administrative
|2,681,388
|3,118,669
|3,198,840
|3,676,326
|Sales and Marketing
|1,151,158
|1,385,700
|1,243,115
|1,534,875
|Share Based Compensation
|215,456
|234,503
|314,231
|174,779
|Total Operating Expenses
|$4,048,002
|$4,738,872
|$4,756,186
|$5,385,980
|Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1
|(849,760)
|(91,760)
|1,650,398
|706,469
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|$(625,072)
|$481,121
|$2,900,723
|$1,693,881
|Other Income/ Expenses
|(642,190)
|(696,667)
|(711,538)
|(262,364)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$(1,267,262)
|$(215,556)
|$2,189,185
|$1,431,517
|Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$(0.02)
|($0.01)
|$0.02
|$0.01
1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items.
A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR on August 14, 2020 and can be found at www.sedar.com.
2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the above results is scheduled for August 17, 2020, pre-market. The conference call will be hosted that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.
|DATE:
|August 17, 2020
|TIME:
|9:00 am Eastern Time
|Dial in #
|1-888-886-7786
|
REPLAY:
|
1-877-674-6060
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, November 17, 2020
Replay passcode:
|764865 #
About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) the Company’s plans to establish a chain of cannabis retail stores across Canada; and (ii) the anticipated production capacity of the Company’s planned cannabis processing center. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
