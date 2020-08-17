BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). We are continuing to see a substantial increase in purchases of SteraMist BIT solution since the beginning of 2020.



SteraMist BIT Solution sales are a cornerstone of TOMI’s revenue stream as a source of recurring income from existing SteraMist product owners. BIT Solution is consistently being blended without delay to match the growing demand and ensure immediate shipment to our customers. Growing demand for SteraMist equipment and increasing service jobs contributing to the effort to reopen businesses throughout the world have resulted in surging BIT solution sales. SteraMist is protecting the health of both returning employees and customers, being deployed throughout the world to combat coronavirus and assist in the reopening of businesses to the public. When it is time to open schools, restaurants and gyms, some of the foundations of our current society make it a SteraMist open using our 5-star mechanical EPA registered disinfectant.

SteraMist BIT solution sales for three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $1,802,000 (12,000 gallons) and $152,000 (1,050 gallons) respectively, representing an increase of $1,649,000 or 1082%.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI’s CEO, states, “In the effort to complete jobs for numerous sites, TOMI clients are increasing purchases of BIT solution. With these increased sales reflecting in sectors such as retail and transportation, going forward TOMI has added Commercial to its focused service divisions, alongside Hospital-Healthcare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.