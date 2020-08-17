Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pizza Crust Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pizza crust market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A pizza crust refers to a half-baked circular base that is made up of yeasted flatbread dough and is mostly served with toppings of cheese, vegetables, meats, herbs, etc. The crust can be made into thin crust, deep dish, hand-tossed, or pan crust and are available in pre-cooked or frozen forms. Pizza crusts save consumers from the extensive baking process along with offering refined texture, flavor, and prolonged shelf life.



The growing popularity of processed and ready-to-eat food products among the working consumers pertaining to their hectic busy schedules has augmented the demand for pizza crusts. Additionally, rapid urbanization across the globe has led to the increasing penetration of international pizza franchises across both developed and emerging markets, thereby stimulating the consumption of pizza crusts. Furthermore, the changing socio-economic conditions, particularly in emerging economies have led to the rising consumer inclination towards western cuisines, such as pizzas, thereby propelling the demand for pizza crusts.



Along with this, the rising consumer living standards supported by their high disposable income levels are fueling their purchasing power, thereby leading to increased expenditures on food products. In addition to this, the rising consumer health concerns along with the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases due to the high consumption of fast-food have led to the introduction of gluten-free and dairy-free pizza crusts.



Furthermore, various manufacturers are also launching pizza crusts made up of rice flour or vegetables, such as cauliflower, etc., thereby augmenting the demand of value added products. In addition to this, the emergence of various e-commerce platforms providing doorstep and rapid delivery of pizza crusts are also catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the market to grow moderately during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baker's Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc, Alive & Kickin' Pizza Crust, Tomanetti Food Products LLC, Rizzuto Foods, Monte Pizza Crust B.V., B&G Foods Inc., Hansen Foods LLC., etc.



