Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pizza Crust Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pizza crust market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A pizza crust refers to a half-baked circular base that is made up of yeasted flatbread dough and is mostly served with toppings of cheese, vegetables, meats, herbs, etc. The crust can be made into thin crust, deep dish, hand-tossed, or pan crust and are available in pre-cooked or frozen forms. Pizza crusts save consumers from the extensive baking process along with offering refined texture, flavor, and prolonged shelf life.
The growing popularity of processed and ready-to-eat food products among the working consumers pertaining to their hectic busy schedules has augmented the demand for pizza crusts. Additionally, rapid urbanization across the globe has led to the increasing penetration of international pizza franchises across both developed and emerging markets, thereby stimulating the consumption of pizza crusts. Furthermore, the changing socio-economic conditions, particularly in emerging economies have led to the rising consumer inclination towards western cuisines, such as pizzas, thereby propelling the demand for pizza crusts.
Along with this, the rising consumer living standards supported by their high disposable income levels are fueling their purchasing power, thereby leading to increased expenditures on food products. In addition to this, the rising consumer health concerns along with the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases due to the high consumption of fast-food have led to the introduction of gluten-free and dairy-free pizza crusts.
Furthermore, various manufacturers are also launching pizza crusts made up of rice flour or vegetables, such as cauliflower, etc., thereby augmenting the demand of value added products. In addition to this, the emergence of various e-commerce platforms providing doorstep and rapid delivery of pizza crusts are also catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the market to grow moderately during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baker's Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc, Alive & Kickin' Pizza Crust, Tomanetti Food Products LLC, Rizzuto Foods, Monte Pizza Crust B.V., B&G Foods Inc., Hansen Foods LLC., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global pizza crust market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Par-Baked Crusts
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wood-Fired Crusts
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Self-Rising Crusts
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Custom Crusts
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 Thick Pizza Crusts
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Thin Pizza Crusts
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Organic/Conventional
8.1 Organic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Conventional
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Business to Business
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Convenience Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Bakeries
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Online
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Others
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Iran
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 United Arab Emirates
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Others
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Others
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Baker's Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Alive & Kickin' Pizza Crust
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Tomanetti Food Products LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Rizzuto Foods
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Monte Pizza Crust B.V.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 B&G Foods Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Hansen Foods LLC.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo9wa1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: