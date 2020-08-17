Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic and natural pet food market grew at a CAGR of nearly 12% during 2014-2019.



Natural pet food consists of organic ingredients that are free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, artificial coloring, and chemical by-products. Organic pet food offers several health benefits for pets, including boosting immunity, reducing skin ailments and allergies, minimizing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and maintaining a healthy weight. Based on the texture, the food mostly comes in the form of snacks, treats, kibble, liquid supplements, pellets, etc., available in bags, pouches, cans, and trays of varying sizes and shapes.



The increasing demand for organic and natural pet food can be attributed to the growing number of pet ownerships coupled with rising consumer awareness towards pet health. Additionally, rapid urbanization coupled with the high prevalence of family nuclearization has led to the rising adoption of pets, across both developed and emerging regions. In line with this, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the per capita expenditures on premium pet care products.



The prevalent trend of pet humanization where the pet owners treat their pets as a family member, is also driving the demand for high-quality and organic pet food. Apart from this, the wide availability of natural pet food across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has also augmented the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for pet food with customized diets and pet meal plans accompanied by door-step delivery is driving the online sales of pet food. In addition to this, numerous celebrity endorsements along with various awareness programs are promoting the demand for nutrient rich pet food that is healthy and safe for consumption.



Furthermore, the rapid establishment of several animal health clinics, shelters, and pet care service centers have also bolstered the demand for organic pet food. Additionally, various pet food manufacturers are acquiring organic pet food companies for expanding their product portfolios. furthermore, several key players are launching innovative product variants with flavor enhancers, prolonged shelf life, and high nutritional content. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global organic and natural pet food market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

United Kingdom

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being PetGuard Holdings LLC, Newman's Own LLC, Nestle, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Lily's Kitchen, Avian Organics, Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, Yarrah etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global organic and natural pet food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of Covid-19 on the global organic and natural pet food market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pet type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global organic and natural pet food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Organic and Natural Pet Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of Covid-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Ingredient

6.1 Natural

6.1.1 Market Trend

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Organic

6.2.1 Market Trend

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Pet Type

7.1 Dog Food

7.1.1 Market Trend

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cat Food

7.2.1 Market Trend

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trend

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Dry Pet Food

8.1.1 Market Trend

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wet and Canned Pet Food

8.2.1 Market Trend

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Snacks and Treats

8.3.1 Market Trend

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

9.1 Bags

9.1.1 Market Trend

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Cans

9.2.1 Market Trend

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pouches

9.3.1 Market Trend

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Boxes

9.4.1 Market Trend

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online Stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 France

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Poland

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 United Kingdom

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 South Korea

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 India

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Australia

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Others

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Turkey

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 United Arab Emirates

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4.4 Israel

11.4.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.4.2 Market Forecast

11.4.5 Others

11.4.5.1 Market Trends

11.4.5.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Market Trends

11.5.1.2 Market Forecast

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.2.1 Market Trends

11.5.2.2 Market Forecast

11.5.3 Others

11.5.3.1 Market Trends

11.5.3.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 PetGuard Holdings, LLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Nestle

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Newman's Own LLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Lily's Kitchen

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Avian Organics

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Yarrah

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogb1ym

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900