Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Bar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutritional bar market grew at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2014-2019.
A nutritional bar contains a wide variety of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, offering a healthy and convenient meal replacement. It is mostly available in the form of a protein bar, energy bar, snack bar, etc. and can be consumed as a regular dietary supplement. Nutritional bars are highly effective after intensive workouts as they help in muscle repair, improve body performance, enhance metabolism, and reduce saturated fat and glucose levels in the body. Owing to this, nutritional bars are widely consumed by athletes or people targeting weight control for curbing their appetite and replacing whole foods.
The high prevalence of hectic consumer lifestyles leading to on-the-go food consumption has catalyzed the demand for nutritional bars across the globe. Moreover, rising health concerns among consumers preferring a balanced diet with nutrient-rich ingredients has also augmented the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing number of health awareness programs promoting the importance of wellness and nutritional diet has positively influenced the consumption of nutritional bars across the globe. The growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance has led to the rising demand for meal supplements for maintaining desirable body shape and size.
Further, high consumer inclination towards gluten-free and vegan food products along with their wide availability across various distribution channels has further bolstered the market growth. The emergence of e-commerce platforms supported by the growing trend of online grocery shopping has also stimulated the market growth in recent years. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of nutritional bars among sports athletes, bodybuilders, sportsperson, etc., for replacing their whole foods also drives the market.
Additionally, a growing number of fitness and wellness centers across the globe is also propelling the demand for nutritional bars. Moreover, based on the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, several manufacturers are launching innovative products having ample options of flavors, texture, food content, etc., along with a long shelf-life. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Category:
Breakup by End-User:
Breakup by Flavour:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott, Clif Bar & Company, General Mills Inc., Halo Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Incorporated, Natural Balance Foods, Quaker Oats Company, The Simply Good Foods Company, The Nature's Bounty Co., The WhiteWave Foods Company, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Nutritional Bar Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Protein Bars
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Snack Bars
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Energy Bars
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Meal Replacement Bars
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Category
7.1 Animal Derived
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Plant-Based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Adults
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Children
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Flavour
9.1 Chocolate
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Fruit and Nut
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Caramel
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Peanut Butter
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Vanilla
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Coconut
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Cookies and Cream
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Other
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Specialty Stores
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Online
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4.4 Columbia
11.4.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.4.2 Market Forecast
11.4.5 Chile
11.4.5.1 Market Trends
11.4.5.2 Market Forecast
11.4.6 Peru
11.4.6.1 Market Trends
11.4.6.2 Market Forecast
11.4.7 Others
11.4.7.1 Market Trends
11.4.7.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Turkey
11.5.1.1 Market Trends
11.5.1.2 Market Forecast
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Market Trends
11.5.2.2 Market Forecast
11.5.3 Iran
11.5.3.1 Market Trends
11.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5.4 United Arab Emirates
11.5.4.1 Market Trends
11.5.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5.5 Others
11.5.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbott
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Clif Bar & Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 General Mills Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Halo Foods
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Kellogg Co.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Mars Incorporated
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Natural Balance Foods
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Quaker Oats Company
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 The Simply Good Foods Company
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 The Nature's Bounty Co.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 The WhiteWave Foods Company
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/in3xob
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: