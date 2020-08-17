New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aromatherapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899045/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Aromatherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

artnaturals

Biolandes

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

doTERRA International LLC

Edens Garden

Healing Solutions

Majestic Pure

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Mountain Rose Herbs

New Directions Aromatics Inc.

OM SHE Aromatherapy

Radha Beauty Products LLC.

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

Young Living Essential Oils







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aromatherapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aromatherapy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aromatherapy Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aromatherapy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Consumables (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Consumables (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Consumables (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Equipment (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Equipment (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Topical Application (Mode of Delivery) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Topical Application (Mode of Delivery) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Topical Application (Mode of Delivery) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Direct Inhalation (Mode of Delivery) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Direct Inhalation (Mode of Delivery) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Direct Inhalation (Mode of Delivery) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerial Diffusion (Mode of Delivery) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Aerial Diffusion (Mode of Delivery) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Aerial Diffusion (Mode of Delivery) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aromatherapy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Aromatherapy Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Aromatherapy Market in the United States by Mode of

Delivery: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Aromatherapy Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by Mode

of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Aromatherapy Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Aromatherapy Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Aromatherapy Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Aromatherapy Market by Mode of Delivery:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aromatherapy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Aromatherapy Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Aromatherapy Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Aromatherapy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Aromatherapy Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027



Table 50: Aromatherapy Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode

of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Aromatherapy Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Aromatherapy Market in France by Mode of Delivery:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode of

Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Aromatherapy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Aromatherapy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode of

Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Aromatherapy Market by Mode of Delivery:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Aromatherapy Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Aromatherapy Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Aromatherapy Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by Mode

of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Aromatherapy Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Aromatherapy Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Aromatherapy Market in Russia by Mode of Delivery:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027



Table 92: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Mode of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Aromatherapy Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Aromatherapy Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Aromatherapy Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of

Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Aromatherapy Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Aromatherapy Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Aromatherapy Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by Mode

of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Aromatherapy Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Aromatherapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Aromatherapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 120: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aromatherapy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aromatherapy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Aromatherapy Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Aromatherapy Market by Mode of

Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Aromatherapy Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027



Table 140: Aromatherapy Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Mode of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Aromatherapy Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Aromatherapy Market in Brazil by Mode of Delivery:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Aromatherapy Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Aromatherapy Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Latin America by Mode

of Delivery: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Aromatherapy Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Aromatherapy Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 166: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market by Mode

of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Aromatherapy Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Aromatherapy Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Aromatherapy Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Aromatherapy Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027



Table 179: Aromatherapy Market in Israel in US$ Million by Mode

of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market by Mode of

Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Aromatherapy Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Aromatherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Aromatherapy Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode

of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Aromatherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 192: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Delivery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Aromatherapy Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Aromatherapy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Aromatherapy Market in Africa by Mode of Delivery:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode

of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

