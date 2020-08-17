New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aromatherapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899045/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Aromatherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899045/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aromatherapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aromatherapy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Aromatherapy Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Aromatherapy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Consumables (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Consumables (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Consumables (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Equipment (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Equipment (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Topical Application (Mode of Delivery) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Topical Application (Mode of Delivery) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Topical Application (Mode of Delivery) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Direct Inhalation (Mode of Delivery) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Direct Inhalation (Mode of Delivery) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Direct Inhalation (Mode of Delivery) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aerial Diffusion (Mode of Delivery) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Aerial Diffusion (Mode of Delivery) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Aerial Diffusion (Mode of Delivery) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aromatherapy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Aromatherapy Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Aromatherapy Market in the United States by Mode of
Delivery: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Aromatherapy Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by Mode
of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Aromatherapy Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Aromatherapy Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Aromatherapy Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Aromatherapy Market by Mode of Delivery:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aromatherapy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Aromatherapy Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Aromatherapy Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Aromatherapy Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Aromatherapy Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027
Table 50: Aromatherapy Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode
of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Aromatherapy Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Aromatherapy Market in France by Mode of Delivery:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Aromatherapy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Aromatherapy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Aromatherapy Market by Mode of Delivery:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Aromatherapy Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Aromatherapy Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Aromatherapy Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by Mode
of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Aromatherapy Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Aromatherapy Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Aromatherapy Market in Russia by Mode of Delivery:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027
Table 92: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Mode of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Aromatherapy Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Aromatherapy Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Aromatherapy Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of
Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Aromatherapy Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Aromatherapy Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Aromatherapy Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Aromatherapy Historic Market Review by Mode
of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Aromatherapy Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Aromatherapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Aromatherapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 120: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aromatherapy: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aromatherapy: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of
Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market Share
Analysis by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Aromatherapy Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Aromatherapy Market by Mode of
Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Aromatherapy Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027
Table 140: Aromatherapy Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Mode of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Aromatherapy Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Aromatherapy Market in Brazil by Mode of Delivery:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Aromatherapy Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Aromatherapy Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Aromatherapy Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Latin America by Mode
of Delivery: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Aromatherapy Market Share
Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Aromatherapy Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Aromatherapy Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market by Mode
of Delivery in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Aromatherapy Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Aromatherapy Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Aromatherapy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Aromatherapy Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Aromatherapy Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020-2027
Table 179: Aromatherapy Market in Israel in US$ Million by Mode
of Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Aromatherapy Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Aromatherapy Market by Mode of
Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Aromatherapy Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Aromatherapy Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Aromatherapy Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
of Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Aromatherapy Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 192: Aromatherapy Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Aromatherapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
Delivery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Aromatherapy Market Share
Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Aromatherapy Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Aromatherapy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Delivery: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Aromatherapy Market in Africa by Mode of Delivery:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Aromatherapy Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Delivery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899045/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: