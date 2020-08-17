Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market by Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare market was valued at $12.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are designed to safeguard the health of health professional and includes various forms of surgical masks, hand gloves, hand sleeves, head covers, N-95 respirators, coveralls, gowns, and face shield used in hospitals, doctor's offices, and clinical labs. This special equipment creates a barrier between the personnel and germs often found in the medical environments. The barrier blocks the transmission of contaminants from blood, body fluids, or respiratory secretions. Though it is mainly used by doctors, nurses, and cleanroom workers; it is also worn by patients to control the spread of germs at the source.



The global healthcare PPE market is mainly driven by the global healthcare industry. Due to increasing population, there is a huge need for more primary healthcare centers. As a result, health ministries are investing more in healthcare projects such as government hospitals and medical labs. Moreover, to meet the increase in demand for healthcare personnel, there needs to be more medical colleges and research institutions. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations issued by global health agencies such as the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have made it compulsory to make the correct PPE available for the global healthcare community.



However, PPEs are made from plastics such as polypropylene, which are non-biodegradable. Hence, proper disposal of PPE is a challenge faced by many countries, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. In such a scenario, government bodies are likely to issue some form of restriction on the use of face masks; thereby, hampering the end-user demand.



The key players in the global healthcare PPE market are Ansell Limited, Med-Con Pty Ltd., Cantel Medical Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc., and Medline Industries Inc. These players have adopted business expansions, product launches, and acquisitions as a medium to expand their market presence.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

3.3. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework in the Healthcare Sector

3.5.1.2. Construction of New Healthcare Projects

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Environmental Impact of Ppe Materials

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of Ppe Based on Bio Materials

3.5.3.2. Innovation in the Ppe Technology

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Impact of Key Regulations

3.9. Impact of Covid-19 on the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market

3.10. Technical Specification and Certifications



Chapter 4: Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product

4.2. Protective Clothing

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.2.4. Coveralls

4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.5. Gowns

4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Face Protection

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Eye Protection

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Respiratory Protection

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5.4. Surgical Masks

4.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.5. Respirator Masks

4.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.6. Others

4.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Hand Protection

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6.4. Disposable Gloves

4.6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.6.5. Durable Gloves

4.6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, by End-user

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Home Healthcare

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Ansell Limited

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Med-Con Pty Ltd.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.3. Cantel Medical Corporation

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Dupont De Nemours Inc.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.4.5. Business Performance

7.5.3M Company

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance

7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Cardinal Health

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business Performance

7.7. Honeywell International Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Business Performance

7.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Owens & Minor Inc.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Business Performance

7.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Product Portfolio

7.10. Medline Industries Inc.

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Product Portfolio



