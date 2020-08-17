HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020
Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020
“Despite COVID-19 and global economic headwinds, we achieved solid second quarter performance in our business, especially in our uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services. Our 2.0 business revenue increased approximately 14 times from US$0.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 to US$3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, demonstrating its high growth potential. We will continue to expand to more countries and regions such as Asia, the United States, Europe, etc., which have high growth potential. As far as uCloudlink 1.0 international data connectivity services business, we believe it will steadily recover and eventually exceed the performance before COVID-19 after international travel resumes,” said Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK. “Looking ahead, we are dedicated to R&D investment on several fronts in order to keep our leading position and core competitiveness in the global connectivity service market and to enable the first global 5G connectivity platform. We will focus our R&D investments on services and product development related to 5G as the advent of 5G brings faster data connectivity speeds and more business opportunities. Our series of 5G products such as MiFi, CPE and GMI are expected to launch in the near term. In addition, we are channeling our R&D efforts towards the further development and update of our PaaS/SaaS platform optimizing the utilization efficiency of SIM card pool and improving the algorithms for better network quality, which has been not only providing innovative and advanced platform services and functions to our business partners, but also has been effective in facilitating customer and business partner acquisitions globally and contributing to our high potential for growth. We formed an alliance with one of the largest MNOs in Japan and will continue to expand our business and alliances with our partners globally. We are also focused on building out our Cloud SIM technology ecosystem with our business partners in various countries and regions such as Japan, South East Asia, the United States, Europe, etc., aiming to further develop the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace.”
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rapidly evolve worldwide during the second quarter of 2020. We applied mitigation measures in cost control, liquidity management and uCloudlink 2.0 business development to offset the impact of the pandemic. We had internationally diversified revenue generated from more than 40 countries and regions. Further, we have started our 2.0 local connectivity service in China and Japan, featuring a faster growth rate of uCloudlink 2.0 business in Japan. These measures enabled the second quarter financial performance to be in line with our quarterly budget. We also continued to invest in R&D to keep our core competitiveness in the long run. Our R&D expense accounted for around 28.7% of overall operating expense during the second quarter of 2020,” said Yimeng Shi, CFO of UCLOUDLINK, “We believe that our innovative Cloud SIM technology and architecture will redefine the mobile data connectivity experience and we have adopted growth strategies to fully capitalize on the massive opportunities in the 5G Era.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
Total Revenues were $US21.0 million, representing a decrease of 41.5% from US$35.9 million in the same period of 2019.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was US$15.5 million, representing a decrease of 25.1% from US$20.7 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was attributable to decrease of both cost of revenues from services and cost of sales of products due to the decline of global travels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gross Profit
Overall gross profit was $US5.5 million, or 26.2% overall gross margin, compared to US$15.2 million, or 42.3% in the same period of 2019.
Our gross profit on services was $US3.5million, or 35.4% gross margin related to services, compared to US$12.4 million, or 58.2% in the same period of 2019.
Our gross profit on sales of products was $US2.0million, or 18.0% gross margin related to sales of products, compared to US$2.8 million, or 19.2% in the same period of 2019.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $US47.1 million, compared to US$15.3 million in the same period of 2019.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was US$41.5 million, compared with income from operations of US$0.2 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of fair value loss in other investment, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation, was negative US$3.1 million, compared to US$1.2 million in the same period of 2019.
Net Interest Expenses
Net interest expenses were US$0.1 million, compared to US$0.1 million net interest income in the same period of 2019.
Net Loss
Net loss was US$41.6 million including share-based compensation of US$36.9 million that were recognized upon the completion of the initial public offering, compared with net income of US$0.3 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP)
Adjusted net loss, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, was US$4.8 million, compared with an adjusted net income US$0.3 million in the same period of 2019.
Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS
Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$1.73 and US$1.73, respectively.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Deposits
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term deposits of US$37.3 million, compared to US$45.6 million as of March 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to outflow of US$2.2 million in borrowing repayment, US$33.1 million relating to investments for cash management purposes and US$2.8 million for operations, partially offset by US$29.9 million collected from initial public offering of the Company in June 2020.
Capital Expenditures (“CAPEX”)
CAPEX was US$0.2 million compared to US$0.4 million in the same period of 2019.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2020, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between US$21.0 million and US$22.0 million, representing a 50.1% to 52.4% decrease from the same period of 2019. The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19. The global outbreak of COVID-19 presents various global risks and the full impact of the outbreak continues to evolve, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to change.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net (loss)/income is defined as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income excluding fair value loss in other investment, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net (loss)/income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.
About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, all while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the financial guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as UCLOUDLINK’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. UCLOUDLINK may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about UCLOUDLINK’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: UCLOUDLINK’s strategies; UCLOUDLINK’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; UCLOUDLINK’s ability to increase its user base and usage of its mobile data connectivity services, and improve operational efficiency; competition in the global mobile data connectivity service industry; changes in UCLOUDLINK’s revenues, costs or expenditures; governmental policies and regulations relating to the global mobile data connectivity service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to UCLOUDLINK’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and UCLOUDLINK undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
|UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)
|As of December 31,
|As of June 30,
|2019
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|37,320
|27,447
|Restricted cash
|2,954
|9,689
|Short-term deposit
|193
|196
|Accounts receivable, net
|25,767
|12,874
|Inventories
|10,518
|6,739
|Prepayments and other current assets
|7,828
|10,136
|Other investments
|-
|14,004
|Amounts due from related party
|692
|669
|Total current assets
|85,272
|81,754
|Non-current assets
|Prepayments
|—
|684
|Long-term investment
|430
|424
|Other investments
|—
|17,100
|Property and equipment, net
|3,793
|3,805
|Intangible assets, net
|602
|576
|Total non-current assets
|4,825
|22,589
|TOTAL ASSETS
|90,097
|104,343
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Short term borrowings
|6,659
|4,218
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,319
|21,596
|Accounts payables
|16,728
|10,529
|Amounts due to related party
|1,022
|1,003
|Contract liabilities
|1,925
|1,614
|Total current liabilities
|47,653
|38,960
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|47,653
|38,960
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Series A redeemable convertible preferred shares
|22,977
|—
|TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY
|22,977
|—
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Pre-IPO ordinary shares
|11
|—
|Class A ordinary shares
|—
|8
|Class B ordinary shares
|—
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|118,818
|206,251
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|706
|554
|Accumulated losses
|(100,068)
|(141,436)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|19,467
|65,383
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|90,097
|104,343
|UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|Revenues
|35,927
|21,026
|60,582
|54,547
|Revenues from services
|21,359
|9,868
|41,488
|27,298
|Sales of products
|14,568
|11,158
|19,094
|27,249
|Cost of revenues
|(20,760)
|(15,539)
|(33,430)
|(37,218)
|Cost of services
|(8,911)
|(6,400)
|(17,929)
|(14,858)
|Cost of products sold
|(11,849)
|(9,139)
|(15,501)
|(22,360)
|Gross profits
|15,167
|5,487
|27,152
|17,329
|Research and development expenses
|(3,955)
|(13,544)
|(8,019)
|(16,560)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(5,902)
|(13,550)
|(11,058)
|(18,087)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,431)
|(19,967)
|(9,745)
|(24,464)
|Other income, net
|337
|54
|1,049
|653
|(Loss)/income from operations
|216
|(41,520)
|(621)
|(41,129)
|Interest income
|150
|15
|159
|26
|Interest expenses
|(114)
|(106)
|(195)
|(228)
|(Loss)/income from income tax
|252
|(41,611)
|(657)
|(41,331)
|Income tax expense
|-
|(6)
|-
|(37)
|Net (loss)/income
|252
|(41,617)
|(657)
|(41,368)
|Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares
|(635)
|(604)
|(1,269)
|(1,293)
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|(383)
|(42,221)
|(1,926)
|(42,661)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares
|Basic
|(0.00)
|(0.17)
|(0.01)
|(0.18)
|Diluted
|(0.00)
|(0.17)
|(0.01)
|(0.18)
|Loss per ADS (10 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)
|Basic
|(1.73)
|(1.79)
|Diluted
|(1.73)
|(1.79)
|Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation:
|Basic
|231,341,233
|243,363,011
|232,451,900
|237,907,456
|Diluted
|231,341,233
|243,363,011
|232,451,900
|237,907,456
|Net (loss)/income
|252
|(41,617)
|(657)
|(41,368)
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|623
|(413)
|68
|(152)
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|875
|(42,030)
|(589)
|(41,520)
|UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of US$)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
|6,261
|(2,773
|)
|4,403
|3,921
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(639)
|(33,330)
|(1,209)
|(34,351)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|1,851
|27,712
|1,516
|27,463
|Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|7,473
|(8,391)
|4,710
|(2,967)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|34,165
|45,450
|36,627
|40,274
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(256)
|77
|45
|(171)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|41,382
|37,136
|41,382
|37,136
|UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of US$)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)
|Net income/(loss)
|252
|(41,617)
|(657)
|(41,368)
|Add: share-based compensation
|-
|36,854
|169
|36,854
|Adjusted net income/(loss)
|252
|(4,763)
|(488)
|(4,514)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income/(loss)
|252
|(41,617)
|(657)
|(41,368)
|Add:
|Interest expense
|114
|106
|195
|228
|Income tax expenses
|-
|6
|-
|37
|Depreciation and amortization
|821
|553
|1,646
|1,162
|EBITDA
|1,187
|(40,952)
|1,184
|(39,941)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation
|-
|36,854
|169
|36,854
|Fair value loss in other investments
|-
|996
|-
|996
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,187
|(3,102)
|1,353
|(2,091)
uCloudlink Group Inc.
