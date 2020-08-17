All Clients Now Have Direct Access to Sandy Spring Bank’s People, Products and Services



OLNEY, Md., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR, “Sandy Spring”) announced today the full conversion of all Revere Bank systems and branding, completing the transition of Revere Bank into Sandy Spring Bank. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. acquired Revere Bank effective April 1, 2020, and today is celebrated as “Client Day One” in recognition of providing all clients full access to Sandy Spring Bank’s people and comprehensive range of products and services.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome all of our new clients. With the acquisition of Revere Bank now complete, we’ve deepened our presence in our core market, and our combined bank is poised for future growth,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “The dedication shown by the Sandy Spring Bank and Revere Bank teams to complete this transition, especially during the last several, extraordinary months, is nothing short of incredible.”

Sandy Spring Bank is now the largest, locally headquartered community bank in the Greater Washington D.C. region with combined assets of $13.3 billion.

“While Revere Bank’s name has now changed to Sandy Spring Bank, we are confident our new clients can expect the same reliable service,” said Schrider. “We look forward to continuing to provide remarkable, personalized client experiences and investing in the communities where we live and work.”

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 65 locations , the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson , Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services .

