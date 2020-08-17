RNS

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020

Cambridge, UK, 17 August 2020: Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon", "the Group" or “the Company”), a cell engineering company focused on commercialising the application of gene editing and gene modulation to accelerate scientific innovation and biopharmaceutical drug development, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Group Financial Highlights

Reported revenue of £22.4m (HY19: £26.1m) 1 down 13.9% (15.5% on a constant currency basis) largely due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic and a rapid reduction of academic research work in Q2 2020

down 13.9% (15.5% on a constant currency basis) largely due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic and a rapid reduction of academic research work in Q2 2020 Revenue decline largely due to rapid reduction of academic research work caused by COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 2020 and was broadly within the range of our expectations

Order backlog as at 30 June 2020 was £6.5m (HY19: £4.1m)

Gross margin from continuing operations 1 66.0% (HY19: 71.2%)

66.0% (HY19: 71.2%) Loss for the period on continuing operations of £9.4m for the half year (HY19: £4.8m) 1

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 2 loss of £4.5m (HY19: £0.0m) 2

loss of £4.5m (HY19: £0.0m) Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2020 of £23.6m (HY19: £24.8m; FY 2019: £18.8m), bolstered by Placing in April 2020, which raised gross proceeds of £6.9m, together with strong cash control measures implemented in April

Business Unit Performance

Research Reagents (now including Diagnostics) 3 : Reported revenue of £16.0m a decrease of 15.3% on the prior half year period (HY19: £18.9m) or a decrease of 16.7% on a constant currency basis

: Reported revenue of £16.0m a decrease of 15.3% on the prior half year period (HY19: £18.9m) or a decrease of 16.7% on a constant currency basis Screening: Reported revenue of £4.4m up 2.8% on the prior half year period (HY19: £4.3m) or an increase of 0.6% on a constant currency basis

Bioproduction: Reported revenue of £2.0m a decrease of 29.8% on the prior half year period (HY19: £2.8m) or a decrease of 31.7% on a constant currency basis

Delivery of the planned fivefold increase in capacity in Cell Line Engineering (CLE) together with new value proposition, pricing and go-to-market strategy



Financial Outlook

Business remains robust with sustained recovery towards 2019 levels Fundamental drivers and demands for Horizon’s products and services remain strong and the Group is confident of a return to growth in the second half of 2020 In the long term, the fundamentals of our business are strong and our ambition is to grow revenue in the low double digit percentage levels

In December 2019, the Company completed its divestment of its non-core In Vivo business unit to Envigo RMS LLC. Revenues generated in the period in the financial year that the Company owned In Vivo are excluded from the Company’s continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-IFRS financial measure. Our definition of this non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to loss for the period on continuing operations, the most nearly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, is presented in the “Financial Review” section During the period the diagnostics business unit was restructured into the research reagents business unit, refer to “CEO review” section.

Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Discovery, commented:

“Despite the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of 2020, we concentrated our efforts to ensure the business remained focused and executing on its strategy, whilst continuing to invest in long-term growth drivers such as our collaborations with Mammoth BioSciences and Rutgers in Base Editing.

“The fantastic efforts of our staff have ensured that we have been able to continue to operate effectively through the crisis, enhancing relationships with our biopharma customers despite the challenging operational environment. We are already seeing the benefit of this work through increased partnering activity with our customers, especially in Screening and Cell Line Engineering, as biopharma customers continue to adopt outsourcing.

“We are encouraged by the July 2020 trading levels, and looking ahead we expect a return to growth in the second half. With a good cash position and large parts of the business already regaining momentum, we look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence.”

About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon") is a cell engineering company focused on commercializing the application of gene editing and gene modulation to accelerate scientific innovation and biopharmaceutical drug development. Horizon’s portfolio of tools and services is built on decades of experience in altering the expression of genes across mammalian and human cell types to provide cell engineering tools and services to customers in three key areas of the therapeutic ecosystem: basic research, drug discovery and development and therapeutic applications. Horizon’s offerings support and enable critical elements of the drug development and therapeutic value chain, particularly in the area of precision medicine. Horizon’s customers include biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations and academic researchers across the globe.

Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in USA and Japan. The Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker HZD.

Please see PDF for the full report

