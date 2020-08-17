RNS
Cambridge, UK, 17 August 2020: Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon", "the Group" or “the Company”), a cell engineering company focused on commercialising the application of gene editing and gene modulation to accelerate scientific innovation and biopharmaceutical drug development, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Group Financial Highlights
Business Unit Performance
Financial Outlook
Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Discovery, commented:
“Despite the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of 2020, we concentrated our efforts to ensure the business remained focused and executing on its strategy, whilst continuing to invest in long-term growth drivers such as our collaborations with Mammoth BioSciences and Rutgers in Base Editing.
“The fantastic efforts of our staff have ensured that we have been able to continue to operate effectively through the crisis, enhancing relationships with our biopharma customers despite the challenging operational environment. We are already seeing the benefit of this work through increased partnering activity with our customers, especially in Screening and Cell Line Engineering, as biopharma customers continue to adopt outsourcing.
“We are encouraged by the July 2020 trading levels, and looking ahead we expect a return to growth in the second half. With a good cash position and large parts of the business already regaining momentum, we look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence.”
About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com
Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon") is a cell engineering company focused on commercializing the application of gene editing and gene modulation to accelerate scientific innovation and biopharmaceutical drug development. Horizon’s portfolio of tools and services is built on decades of experience in altering the expression of genes across mammalian and human cell types to provide cell engineering tools and services to customers in three key areas of the therapeutic ecosystem: basic research, drug discovery and development and therapeutic applications. Horizon’s offerings support and enable critical elements of the drug development and therapeutic value chain, particularly in the area of precision medicine. Horizon’s customers include biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations and academic researchers across the globe.
Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in USA and Japan. The Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker HZD.
